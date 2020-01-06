Getty Images

Nation’s No. 1 RB reportedly signed with Georgia, but not expected to enroll

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2020, 2:16 PM EST
The recruitment of Zach Evans has been a rollercoaster ride, and anyone who isn’t strapped in has likely jumped by now — no matter how far the ride happens to be separated from the ground at that point.

To sum up this multi-year saga into a single sentence, Evans has not committed to any school at any point in the recruiting process, signed with a school in December, was scheduled to announce his ex post facto commitment during last week’s Under Armour All-American game, and yet here we are on Monday, Jan. 6 and Evans is still unattached.

For those unaware, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the class of 2020. The Houston product rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns on 127 carries (that’s 12.6 per carry) in helping North Shore High School win back-to-back Class 6A Division I state championships. His high school coach compares him to Adrian Peterson.

That’s one side of this coin.

The other is all the above. Evans reportedly had to be dragged from the locker room to join his teammates after having a sub par (by his standards) game in North Shore’s 2018 championship game win — a game North Shore won on a Hail Mary at the buzzer. He was sent home from North Shore’s 2019 rematch with Duncanville for a violation of team rules.

According to 247Sports, Evans signed with Georgia in December, but now is not expected to enroll. Assuming Georgia gives him an unconditional release — and the Dawgs are expected to do so — Evans is expected to wind up at LSU or Texas A&M, with the Aggies holding the lead at the moment.

However, since Evans would not sign a National Letter of Intent, he would in theory be free to walk away from Texas A&M or LSU should he so choose as well.

Lots of people bought tickets to buy the Zach Evans Roller Coaster, but only Evans decides when it stops.

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III declares for NFL draft

Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2020, 5:23 PM EST
It has been quite the busy day on the Alabama front with players deciding whether or not they will leave the Crimson Tide early for the NFL or not. The latest player to make his decision known is wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

“Today, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL draft,” Ruggs said in a statement released on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this season for Alabama. In 2018, Ruggs put up similar numbers with 741 yards on 46 receptions with 11 touchdowns. Ruggs also had six touchdown catches in his freshman season in 2017.

Ruggs joins fellow Alabama players Tua Tagovailoa (HERE), Jerry Jeudy (HERE), Xavier McKinney (HERE), and Jedrick Wills as departing players for the NFL. One last player that has yet to announce his intentions is running back Najee Harris.

For those keeping score at home, Ruggs is the fifth Alabama football player to announce he is leaving the Crimson Tide a year early to pursue a chance to play in the NFL in 2020.

Arkansas fills out first coacing staff for Sam Pittman era

Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2020, 4:10 PM EST
The first full week of the new year sees Arkansas with a full football staff. The university announced the final additions to the on-field coaching staff for new head coach Sam Pittman on Monday.

Jon Cooper will join the Razorbacks as a tight ends coach, a position he has held the past two years for UCF. Cooper will be returning to the SEC after previously coaching at Missouri under offensive coordinator (and current UCF head coach) Josh Heupel.

Scott Fountain has been named the new special teams coach. Fountain joins Arkansas after a season with the Georgia Bulldogs, where Pittman came from. Fountain was Georgia’s special teams coach and he spent four seasons as an assistant at Auburn prior to his time with Georgia.

Derrick LeBlanc takes on the role of defensive line coach at Arkansas after joining the program from Kentucky. LeBlanc also previously coached at LSU and in the state of Arkansas with jobs at Henderson State and Arkansas Tech.

Jimmy Smith joins Arkansas from Georgia State, and he will be the team’s running backs coach. Georgia State was a talented running program under Smith’s leadership in the sun Belt Conference. Smith also has previous high school coaching experience in the Atlanta area, a key and fertile recruiting ground Arkansas will hope to establish more relationships in moving forward.

Arkansas previously hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired to be the new offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith returning to school

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
Tua Tagovailoa is finally, officially, gone, but Monday was not a total loss for Alabama’s 2020 hopes.

Shortly after the passer of the legendary 2nd-and-26 touchdown pass that won Alabama its 2017 national title announced his departure, the receiver on the end of that rainbow announced his return.

“While I’ve achieved a lot on the field,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post, “I understand that football isn’t forever. I have to prepare myself for life after the game and the first step to doing that is getting my degree.”

The Amite, La., native caught eight passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, including that infamous 41-yarder. His production increased in 2018 (42 grabs for 693 yards and six scores, good for fifth on the team) and increased even more in 2019. Smith ranked second on the club with 68 grabs, and his 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns led the team.

He’ll be the top target for whoever wins Alabama’s impending quarterback derby, even more so considering Jerry Jeudy has announced his departure. Fellow receiver Henry Ruggs III has yet to announce his decision.

Tua Tagovailoa to enter 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
In one of the most anticipated stay-or-go announcements in recent memory, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa made the announcement in a televised press conference from Tuscaloosa on Monday.

Nick Saban on Monday proclaimed him one of the most impactful players in Alabama’s football history, and it would be impossible to argue otherwise.

A former 5-star recruit out of Honolulu, Tagovailoa burst on the scene in one of the most memorable performances in college football history. Though he had appeared in seven games prior, he saved Alabama’s 2017 national championship hopes by arriving in a big way, rescuing the Tide from a 13-0 halftime deficit to defeat Georgia, 26-23 in overtime, sealing the win on an astonishing 41-yard touchdown throw to fellow freshman Devonta Smith.

In his first year as a starter, Tua set the FBS single-season efficiency record, hitting 69 percent of his 355 throws for 3,966 yards (11.2 per attempt) with 43 touchdowns against six interceptions — good for a 199.44 rating. He was even better this fall, connecting on 71.4 percent of his 252 passes for 2,840 yards (11.3 per) with 33 touchdowns against just three picks, a 206.93 rating that put him on pace to shatter his own record had he appeared in one more game this season.

With the announcement, Tagovailoa’s career ended with a hip-breaking sack against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. That injury robbed him of a chance to win a Heisman Trophy and to lead Alabama to a national championship as a full-time starter, but otherwise he checked every box a quarterback can in just two years as a starter.

Speculation had grown in recent weeks that Tua could return and hopefully enter the 2021 draft fully healthy, but that speculation proved moot on Monday.

With Tua officially out, the attention will now turn to an intriguing battle to succeed the best quarterback in Alabama history. Mac Jones proved capable over the final three games, throwing for 327 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Alabama’s 35-16 win over Michigan in last week’s Citrus Bowl. Competing with Jones will be Tua’s younger brother, rising sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, and incoming 5-star freshman Bryce Young, whom Tua referenced by name on Monday.