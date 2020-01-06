Nation’s No. 1 RB reportedly signed with Georgia, but not expected to enroll

The recruitment of Zach Evans has been a rollercoaster ride, and anyone who isn’t strapped in has likely jumped by now — no matter how far the ride happens to be separated from the ground at that point.

To sum up this multi-year saga into a single sentence, Evans has not committed to any school at any point in the recruiting process, signed with a school in December, was scheduled to announce his ex post facto commitment during last week’s Under Armour All-American game, and yet here we are on Monday, Jan. 6 and Evans is still unattached.

For those unaware, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the class of 2020. The Houston product rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns on 127 carries (that’s 12.6 per carry) in helping North Shore High School win back-to-back Class 6A Division I state championships. His high school coach compares him to Adrian Peterson.

That’s one side of this coin.

The other is all the above. Evans reportedly had to be dragged from the locker room to join his teammates after having a sub par (by his standards) game in North Shore’s 2018 championship game win — a game North Shore won on a Hail Mary at the buzzer. He was sent home from North Shore’s 2019 rematch with Duncanville for a violation of team rules.

According to 247Sports, Evans signed with Georgia in December, but now is not expected to enroll. Assuming Georgia gives him an unconditional release — and the Dawgs are expected to do so — Evans is expected to wind up at LSU or Texas A&M, with the Aggies holding the lead at the moment.

However, since Evans would not sign a National Letter of Intent, he would in theory be free to walk away from Texas A&M or LSU should he so choose as well.

Lots of people bought tickets to buy the Zach Evans Roller Coaster, but only Evans decides when it stops.