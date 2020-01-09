Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s not often that a starter like Coy Cronk with this much experience enters the NCAA transfer portal, but here we are.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com, Coy Cronk is now listed in the transfer database. Cronk would potentially be leaving Indiana as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.

If Cronk follows through on the move, it would serve as a significant blow to Indiana’s offensive line in 2020.

A third of the way through this past season, Cronk suffered a lower-leg injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2019 campaign. Prior to that, Cronk had started 40-straight games at left tackle for the Hoosiers.

In 2016, Cronk earned Freshman All-American honors according to multiple media outlets.

Cronk could return to Indiana, it should be noted. It should also be noted that Cronk could enter the 2020 NFL Draft.