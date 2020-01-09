As Ryan Silverfield assembles his first Memphis Tigers football staff, he’s turned to a former head coach to assume an important role.

Early Thursday afternoon, Memphis confirms that Silverfield has named Mike MacIntyre as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. The school noted that the addition is pending completion of State of Tennessee hiring protocols.

MacIntrye has been an FBS head coach twice, at Colorado (2013-18) and San Jose State (2010-12).

“Mike was the perfect fit to lead our defense,” said the Memphis Tigers football head coach in a statement. “Just three years ago, he was the National Coach of the Year. He is a Bill Parcells disciple with five years coaching in the NFL. He graduated from high school in Nashville and has deep roots in this state.

“He is a leader of men on and off the field. Coach Mac has nine years of head coaching experience and will be a tremendous asset to our program. He and his wife, Trisha, can’t wait to get to Memphis!”

Last season, MacIntyre was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. He’s also been a coordinator at Duke (2008-09) and Temple (1997-98).

In addition to MacIntyre, the Memphis Tigers football program also confirmed the hiring of Charles Clark as defensive backs coach. Like MacIntyre, Clark spent the 2019 season at Ole Miss.

For two seasons (2017-18), Clark was the cornerbacks coach at Oregon. He was also a part of MacIntyre’s Colorado staff, as safeties coach in 2013 and 2014 and cornerbacks coach in 2015 and 2016.

“Charles is a home run hire,” Silverfield said. “He is a very well-respected man and defensive backs coach. He has great ties to this region and has been very successful at every stop. Not only does Charles do a tremendous job on the field, but he mentors his players and develops great relationships off the field. It is always good to have another coach from the 904 here in the 901! We are so excited to have Charles, his wife, Kristie, and their family move up the road to join us here in Memphis.”