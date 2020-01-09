WR son of Ray Lewis set to transfer from Maryland

One of the football-playing sons of former Miami great Ray Lewis is on the move yet again.

On Twitter Wednesday, Rayshad Lewis announced that he has taken the first step in transferring from Maryland by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me and followed me on this journey,” the wide receiver wrote. “I truly appreciate it. …

“My time here has been a lot of ups and downs but I’m grateful for the whole process.”

Lewis, if he follows through with the move, would be leaving as a graduate transfer as he’s set to receive his degree in a couple of months.

The son of Ray Lewis came to the Terrapins as a defensive back before moving to receiver. This past season, he caught three passes for 13 yards. He also averaged 18 yards on 11 kick returns over the past two years.

A two-star 2016 signee, Lewis actually began his collegiate career at Utah State. As a true freshman, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

In April of 2017, he decided to transfer from the Aggies. Five months later, he officially landed with the Terps. He sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.