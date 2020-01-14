On the field for the Oklahoma Sooners football program, it was an embarrassing end to the 2019 season. Very early Tuesday morning, one media entity piled on by dumping a truckload of salt onto their collective wounds.
Dec. 28, LSU woodshedded an overmatched Oklahoma Sooners football team, with its 63-28 romp sending the SEC Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship game. In that title game Monday night, LSU overwhelmed the ACC Tigers from Clemson in claiming its first national championship since 2007.
Following that win, the Associated Press did the obvious and crowned LSU as the No. 1 team in the country for the 2019 season. Clemson came in at No. 2, while the team Clemson vanquished in the semifinals, Ohio State, was No. 3. As for Oklahoma? The No. 4 team in the CFP finished No. 7 in the final AP poll.
Ahead of that Oklahoma playoff team is fourth-ranked Georgia, fifth-ranked Oregon and sixth-ranked Florida. And OU was actually closer to No. 8 than they were to No. 6, as far total points are concerned.
In that vein, at Nos. 8-10 were Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota to round out the Top 10.
With six in the final Top 25, the Big Ten led all conferences. The SEC was next with five. The AAC placed four schools in the AP’s final rankings, which was more than the Big 12 (three), Pac-12 (two) and the ACC (one).
With two, the Mountain West matched the Pac-12 and doubled the ACC.
Below is the final Associated Press Top 25 for the 2019 season, including the “others receiving votes.”
At least when it comes to Odell Beckham, it pays to be an LSU football player.
Ahead of his alma mater’s College Football Playoff championship game appearance against Clemson, Odell Beckham sent members of the LSU team new Beats headphones as well as a motivational message. That did not constitute an NCAA violation.
Following his alma mater’s resounding win over Clemson that earned the football program it’s first national championship since 2007, Odell Beckham was seen gleefully handing out wads of cash to at least two LSU football players. Does that constitute an NCAA violation? The Association will be the judge, we assume.
The first player in the video is Justin Jefferson, a junior wide receiver expected by some to leave LSU early for the 2020 NFL Draft. The second on the receiving end of a proverbial “$100 handshake” is Jontre Kirklin, a junior wide receiver who is expected to return to the Tigers in 2020.
Here’s to guessing that this isn’t the last of this story, however innocuous the gesture was, that we’ll hear about in the coming hours and days.
One final note: OBJ was in rare celebratory form on the night as, in the raucous postgame locker room, he stated he is going to sell Jefferson’s game-used cleats for a sizable chunk of change.
Ahead of National Signing Day a couple of weeks from now, the West Virginia football program has brought in a player with Power Five experience. Limited P5 experience, but still.
In early December, Keion Wakefield announced that he would be transferring from Louisville. Monday, it was reported that Wakefield will continue his collegiate playing career for the West Virginia football team.
For what it’s worth, the wide receiver isn’t yet listed on WVU’s online roster.
Wakefield would be coming to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to play for WVU in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as the receiver’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2016 recruiting class, Wakefield was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.
Wakefield redshirted as a true freshman, then missed all of 2017 because of a serious and significant knee injury. In 2018, he caught one pass for seven yards in 10 games. This past season, the receiver caught seven passes for 80 yards. He also returned a pair of kicks for 44 yards.
Coming to WVU, the 5-10, 175-pound Wakefield will start off, at least initially, as a walk-on.
A week after a hole opened up on his Auburn Tigers football coaching staff, Gus Malzahn has filled it.
Jan. 7, AU confirmed that J.B. Grimes was stepping down as offensive line coach to “pursue other opportunities.” During the national championship game Monday night, the Auburn Tigers football program announced that Jack Bicknell Jr. has been hired to replace Grimes.
AU made the announcement via its Twitter account.
Bicknell spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he spent nine seasons in the same position in the NFL. The 56-year-old assistant served stints with the Miami Dolphins (2014-15), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and New York Giants (2009-11).
From 2009-11, Bicknell was the line coach at Boston College. His father, Jack Bicknell Sr., was the head coach at BC from 1981-90.
This past season, the Tigers were third in the SEC and 33rd nationally in averaging 199.1 yards per game. Their 1.38 sacks per game allowed were fourth in the conference and tied for the 18th-fewest in the country.
When it comes to the Washington State football program, it appears the Cougars will shift from the Air Raid to the Run-and-Shoot.
After eight seasons, Mike Leach left as the Washington State football head coach on Jan. 9 to take over at Mississippi State. Five days later, it’s being reported that Nick Rolovich of Hawaii will be hired to take over for Leach.
Rolovich is expected to receive a five-year contract from WSU that averages $3 million annually. Leach made $3.75 million for the 2019 season. Rolovich? $600,000 at Hawaii.
Leach’s salary was ninth amongst Pac-12 head coaches. Rolovich’s was ninth in the Mountain West Conference.
An official announcement from Washington State is expected at some point Tuesday.
While Wazzu has yet to confirm the hiring, Hawaii has confirmed the departure.
The 40-year-old Rolovich just completed his fourth season as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach. In finishing 10-5 this past season, Hawaii reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010. They also played in their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship game.
Overall, Rolovich went 28-27 at his alma mater.
There is, though, an ugly incident in which Rolovich allegedly physically assaulted a newspaper photographer in November that Washington State will no doubt be forced to address if the hiring comes to fruition.