On the field for the Oklahoma Sooners football program, it was an embarrassing end to the 2019 season. Very early Tuesday morning, one media entity piled on by dumping a truckload of salt onto their collective wounds.

Dec. 28, LSU woodshedded an overmatched Oklahoma Sooners football team, with its 63-28 romp sending the SEC Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship game. In that title game Monday night, LSU overwhelmed the ACC Tigers from Clemson in claiming its first national championship since 2007.

Following that win, the Associated Press did the obvious and crowned LSU as the No. 1 team in the country for the 2019 season. Clemson came in at No. 2, while the team Clemson vanquished in the semifinals, Ohio State, was No. 3. As for Oklahoma? The No. 4 team in the CFP finished No. 7 in the final AP poll.

Ahead of that Oklahoma playoff team is fourth-ranked Georgia, fifth-ranked Oregon and sixth-ranked Florida. And OU was actually closer to No. 8 than they were to No. 6, as far total points are concerned.

In that vein, at Nos. 8-10 were Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota to round out the Top 10.

With six in the final Top 25, the Big Ten led all conferences. The SEC was next with five. The AAC placed four schools in the AP’s final rankings, which was more than the Big 12 (three), Pac-12 (two) and the ACC (one).

With two, the Mountain West matched the Pac-12 and doubled the ACC.

Below is the final Associated Press Top 25 for the 2019 season, including the “others receiving votes.”