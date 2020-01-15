Joe Burrow says he played with torn rib cartilage in LSU title game win

The legend of Joe Burrow and his time at LSU only continues to grow.

Monday night, Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers capped off a magical 2019 season with a resounding win over Clemson in the national championship game in their own backyard. The Heisman Trophy winner, after a slow start by his lofty standards, finished strong. In completing 31-of-49 passes, Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. More impressively, he didn’t toss an interception.

On his final throw of the first half, a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss, though, Burrow took a hard shot from a Clemson defender to his midsection. ESPN sideline reporter, Holly Rowe, stated that he was fighting to get his wind back. There were initial fears that he suffered broken ribs.

On Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Joe Burrow confirmed that he didn’t break any ribs in the LSU win. He did, though, acknowledge that he had suffered torn cartilage in his ribs on the hit in question.

“It’s overcoming my violent hangover right now. I’m getting pretty old,” Burrow said on the podcast. “No, I tore some cartilage in my ribs.”

Following the game, Ed Orgeron stated Burrow didn’t sustain a significant injury. “He’s fine,” the head coach added.

Monday night’s win was the last game of Burrow’s collegiate career. He’s expected by many (most) observers to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.