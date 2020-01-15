LSU up to five early entrants for now

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Just a short while ago we ran a story on LSU’s first two of 13 possible early entrants into the NFL draft, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Patrick Queen.

Go ahead and make it five.

In what has become Draft Declaration Day in Baton Rouge, three Tigers on Wednesday put their name in the 2020 NFL Draft: center Lloyd Cushenberry, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Cushenberry’s departure means LSU will replace the entire interior of its offensive line, as left guard Adrian Magee and right guard Damien Lewis were both seniors. Tackles Saahdiq Charles and Austin Deculus were both juniors this past season and could join Cushenberry in the conga line out of the LSU football facility, though both are expected to return at this time.

Like Cushenberry, the loss of Phillips means LSU loses a good player at an impact position. Easily LSU’s leading tackler with 113, Phillips and Queen’s departures means the Tigers will replace both inside linebackers heading into 2020.

Jefferson is the best known of the three, but his departure will be the easiest to swallow. The junior led LSU with 111 catches, going for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, but NFL rules mean Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall are required to return for one more season. .

Dreams Coming True!! Thank you GOD🙏🏾 Let’s got to work!! #ForeverLSU💜 pic.twitter.com/mZkXa3Q8Ww — Lloyd Cushenberry (@LCush79) January 15, 2020

Man makes his plans, God guides his steps pic.twitter.com/edxSmzr0wq — JP6 (@jacobphillips_1) January 15, 2020

(LSU’s fourth and fifth-leading receivers, tight end Thaddeus Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, are both expected to declare, though neither has announced anything as of press time.