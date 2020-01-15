Getty Images

LSU up to five early entrants for now

By Zach BarnettJan 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Just a short while ago we ran a story on LSU’s first two of 13 possible early entrants into the NFL draft, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Patrick Queen.

Go ahead and make it five.

In what has become Draft Declaration Day in Baton Rouge, three Tigers on Wednesday put their name in the 2020 NFL Draft: center Lloyd Cushenberry, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Cushenberry’s departure means LSU will replace the entire interior of its offensive line, as left guard Adrian Magee and right guard Damien Lewis were both seniors. Tackles Saahdiq Charles and Austin Deculus were both juniors this past season and could join Cushenberry in the conga line out of the LSU football facility, though both are expected to return at this time.

Like Cushenberry, the loss of Phillips means LSU loses a good player at an impact position. Easily LSU’s leading tackler with 113, Phillips and Queen’s departures means the Tigers will replace both inside linebackers heading into 2020.

Jefferson is the best known of the three, but his departure will be the easiest to swallow. The junior led LSU with 111 catches, going for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, but NFL rules mean Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall are required to return for one more season. .

(LSU’s fourth and fifth-leading receivers, tight end Thaddeus Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, are both expected to declare, though neither has announced anything as of press time.

LSU: Cash ‘may have been given’ to players by OBJ

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 15, 2020, 6:09 PM EST
4 Comments

In the latest edition of Dumb Story That Keeps Getting Dumber, LSU has now conceded that money given to Tigers players after Monday night’s title game win may have been actual money.

To recap: in the moments following Monday night’s win, former Tiger Odell Beckham, Jr., was videotaped giving LSU players the ol’ $100 handshake. (He also sent the entire team custom shoes before the Texas A&M game and Beats headsets before the title game, but one’s a big no-no and the other’s okay. Because NCAA.)

LSU initially pretended the cash was pretend, an explanation that blew up upon the tiniest bit of investigation, as John summarized earlier today:

 

“It was a joke,” LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson said Tuesday. “The bills were fake bills.”

A day after that claim, however, Scott Gleeson of USA Today wrote that “LSU was investigating to see if all the bills were indeed fake and planned to interview both players.” For what it’s worth, Joe Burrow answered the following when asked on a podcast if he was given cash by Beckham:

Umm… yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.

Now, in a statement just released Wednesday afternoon, LSU said this:

We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation. 

While it appears most players given the cash were players whose eligibility either expired the second the clock hit zero or guys who are leaving early, junior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, not a draft prospect, was seen accepting cash.

Hopefully, this inanity highlights the absolute absurd status quo we have within big-time college football, where all the adults involved in Monday night’s game were getting rich but the actual players will be scapegoated if they accept so much as a $100 bill.

Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen first of LSU’s juniors to exit for NFL

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 15, 2020, 4:42 PM EST
1 Comment

The LSU team that rocked Clemson on Monday night started no less than 13 third-year players. (I’m including redshirt sophomore linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson in this calculation). That doesn’t even count seniors like Joe Burrow, defensive end Rashard Lawrence and cornerback Kristian Fulton; nor does it count departed passing game coordinator Joe Brady, in a sense a transfer who has now graduated to the Carolina Panthers.

Point being: the LSU team that defends the national championship will be quite different than the one that won it, the only question is how different.

Not even 48 hours removed from hoisting the trophy, LSU is 0-for-2 on keeping its juniors around.

First up was safety Grant Delpit, who surprised no one by declaring.

The Thorpe Award winner was expected to turn pro after ranking fourth on the club with 65 tackles while intercepting two passes. Delpit battled injuries for much of his junior year and started as a freshman, so it would have been a stunner if he didn’t turn pro.

The next defection was a surprise, as linebacker Patrick Queen hung up his gold helmet.

Other than perhaps Burrow himself, no Tiger increased his draft status this season like Queen — particularly late in the year. After beginning the season as a part-time player, Queen blossomed into the most disruptive player in LSU’s front seven by the Playoff run. He collected 85 tackles on the year; after never topping the 6-tackle mark over LSU’s first seven games, he posted seven or more in six of their last eight games.

Queen tied with fellow junior linebacker Jacob Phillips for the team lead during the Playoff run with 16 tackles. He was named Defensive MVP of the CFP title game.

With Delpit and Queen gone, the attention will now turn to Phillips, and Chaisson, and junior safety JaCoby Stevens, and fellow junior safety Kary Vincent, Jr.

And that’s just the back seven.

Pitt RB V’Lique Carter enters transfer portal

Pitt Panthers football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 15, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

In his first game with the Pitt Panthers football team, V’Lique Carter shined.  Two seasons later, he’s gone.  Well, at least, he’s partially gone.

Wednesday morning, a Pitt Panthers football official confirmed to CFT that Carter’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  It had been reported Tuesday that the running back was set to enter the portal.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Carter was a three-star 2018 signee.  He originally came to the Pitt Panthers football program as a defensive back, but was moved to running back midway through his true freshman season.

Carter ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns (on seven carries) during his backfield debut in Pitt’s win over Duke in late October of 2018.  After that, his single-game high was 47 yards (this past October).  Those were the only two rushing touchdowns during his time with the Panthers as well.

For the Pitt portion of his playing career, Carter will apparently finish with 445 yards on the ground.  Of those, 243 came during the 2019 season.

Carter was also a threat out of the backfield as he caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019.  Those were the second-most among for any Panthers running back.

Barring the unexpected, Carter will have to sit out the 2020 season.  He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Tee Higgins leaving Clemson early for 2020 NFL Draft

Clemson football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 15, 2020, 3:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

As expected, the Clemson football program is losing a key offensive piece to the next level.

On Twitter Wednesday, Tee Higgins wrote that “it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” It had long been projected that the wide receiver would forgo his remaining season of eligibility.

“The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable,” Higgins wrote. “1 national championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away.

“But Clemson is so much more than than.  Clemson is different.  It’s hard to explain… there really is something in these hills.  If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be ‘FAMILY.’

“Clemson is family.”

In three years as part of the Clemson football team, Higgins totaled 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns on 135 receptions.  The touchdowns are a school record.

This season, he tied a career-high with 59 receptions and set career-highs with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.  On his only career carry, he ran for a 36-yard touchdown in the title-game loss to LSU this past Monday night.  That second-quarter score gave the ACC Tigers a temporary 17-7 lead before the SEC Tigers came roaring back to secure a 42-25 win.

It’s expected that Higgins will be the latest in a growing line of Clemson receivers drafted in the first round. Mike Williams (2017), Sammy Watkins (2014) and DeAndre Hopkins (2013) are all former Tigers who became first-round selections.