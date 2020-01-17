Jeff Hafley continues to assemble his first Boston College football coaching staff, with an assistant on the defensive side next up.

Thursday, BC announced the hiring of Vince Oghobaase as Hafley’s defensive line coach. And, for those curious, the new coach’s surname is pronounced oh-guh-BAH-see.

From 2016-17, Oghobaase was the assistant defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers. During those two years, Hafley was the NFL team’s secondary coach before he moved on to Ohio State for the 2019 season.

Oghobaase also has experience at OSU, serving as a defensive graduate assistant for the Buckeyes for three years (2013-15).

In 2018-19, Oghobaase was the line coach for Chip Kelly at UCLA.

“I had the opportunity to work with Vince in San Francisco and his knowledge of the game, energy and commitment to the players jumped out to me,” said the Boston College football head coach in a statement. “At Ohio State, he trained under one of the best defensive line coaches in all of football in Larry Johnson and he gained excellent experience the last two seasons at the defensive line coach at UCLA. We are so excited to have Vince join our BC football family.”

Oghobaase began his coaching career at Duke, working as a graduate assistant for the Devils for two seasons (2011-12). He played his college football for the Blue Devils from 2006-09.