When it comes to the portal world, the Virginia Tech football program won the day. Congrats?

As of this posting, three Virginia Tech football players announced on Twitter Wednesday that they have entered the NCAA transfer database. Two of those entries are wide receivers — redshirt junior Hezekiah Grimsley (HERE) and true freshman Jacoby Pinckney (HERE) — to go along with running back Caleb Steward (HERE).

On top of that social-media attrition, it has been confirmed that yet another receiver, redshirt junior Phil Patterson, is in the portal. As is defensive back Khalil Ladler, bringing the one-day total of Virginia Tech football players considering a transfer to five.

Five. In one day. The same day the program began winter workouts, it should be noted.

The trio of receivers in the portal actually pushes that group to four overall. Earlier this month, Damon Hazelton signaled his intention to leave Blacksburg as well.

As for the recently-departed receiving corps particulars:

Grimsley — 53 career catches for 691 yards, three touchdowns. Stat line of 10-170-2 in 2019.

Patterson — 27 career catches for 269 yards, two touchdowns. Sta line of 6-72-1 in 2019.

Pinckney — Four-star 2019 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He was the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

As a redshirt freshman this past season, Steward ran for 85 yards on 19 carries. Coming out of high school, Steward was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 74 running back in the country and the No. 196 player at any position in the state of Florida.

A redshirt junior, Ladler played in 13 games each of the past three seasons. During his time with the Hokies, the Georgia native was credited with 96 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, five pass breakups, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.