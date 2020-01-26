As is the case across the entire world of sports, college football is reacting to the devastating news involving Kobe Bryant.

Sunday morning, Bryant was one of nine people killed — initial reports had the number at five — in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on his way to a travel basketball event. The former NBA superstar, who retired from the sport following the 2015-16 season, was 41.

Adding to the devastation, one of Bryant’s daughters, who was also a player on her father’s travel basketball team, 13-year-old Gianna Maria Bryant, was killed in the crash as well.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by wife/mother Vanessa and three daughters/sisters. The oldest is 17, the youngest will turn one in June.

In the hours after the heartbreaking news was confirmed, the world of college football mourned the passing of Kobe Bryant. Below is just a sampling.

#FightOnForever, Kobe Bryant. You inspired generations of Trojans and our city. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2BW9y0D37 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 26, 2020

“I'll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it's sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.” A legend. RIP.#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/iQAKHWHbHA — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) January 26, 2020

Today, the sporting world lost a legend. RIP to one of the greats. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/skgP7iNfTP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 27, 2020

God Bless Kobe & his family…one of the great competitors ever…life is short & precious…hug your loved ones-#Respect #Mamba — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 26, 2020

Speechless when a tragedy like this happens…My heartfelt sympathy to the Bryant family and all those involved in this horrific accident. 🙏🏽 — Herm Edwards (@HermEdwards) January 26, 2020

Prayers go out to the Bryant family and all those affected by today’s tragedy. One of the greatest competitors ever. Kobe is leaving quite the legacy both on and off the court #8 #24 — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 27, 2020

The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do. -Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/LogBhSfmYC — Justin Fuente (@CoachFuente) January 27, 2020

The opportunity to meet the Mamba was a blessing but the true blessing was the words he spoke! One to inspire greatness in everyone and instill belief in yourself through determination and hard work! 24 You will forever live on your legacy will never die! 🙏🏽 Bryant Family pic.twitter.com/PQI2X94UNP — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 26, 2020

The world has lost one of the greatest to ever strap them up and take to the hardwood floor. You will be missed Black Mamba. May God continue to bless you and your beautiful family. — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) January 26, 2020