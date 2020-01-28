Another of the transferring Oklahoma Sooners football players has found himself a new college home.
Monday evening, Tulane confirmed that Mykel Jones has transferred in from the Oklahoma Sooners football program. As the wide receiver comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.
The upcoming season will serve as Jones’ final year of eligibility.
A four-star 2016 signee, Jones was rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Jones was the highest-rated receiver in the Sooners’ class that year.
During his time in Norman, Jones caught 33 passes for 495 yards and a touchdown. In 2017, Jones set career-highs with 310 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches.
All told, he appeared in 37 games for the Sooners.
In addition to Jones, linebackers Levi Draper and Ryan Jones, safety Ty DeArman and defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James have all left OU this cycle.
As is the case with most FBS programs, the Wisconsin Badgers football program isn’t immune to an extended case of transferitis.
It was reported Monday afternoon that Seth Currens has decided to transfer from UW. Subsequent to that, a Wisconsin Badgers football official confirmed that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.
A redshirt junior, Currens would be leaving Madison as a graduate transfer. That would leave him with one year of eligibility at his next stop.
Coming out of high school in Pickerington, Ohio, Currens was a three-star 2016 signee. Currens, who redshirted as a true freshman, came to the Badgers as a safety before moving to tight end last summer camp.
In three seasons with the Badgers, Currens appeared in 38 games. Most of that action came on special teams.
In addition to Currens, four other Wisconsin Badgers football players have transferred out this cycle. Those include linebacker Christian Bell (HERE), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE), running back Bradrick Shaw (HERE) and linebacker Griffin Grady.
Cruickshank ultimately moved on to Rutgers.
After losing one last month, the Colorado State Rams football team has unofficially replenished its quarterback room.
In December, Collin Hill tweeted that he had decided to transfer out of the Colorado State Rams football program. A week later, Hill landed at South Carolina. A month after that development, Todd Centeio announced that, “[a]fter speaking with the Lord & my family,” he has decided to transfer to Colorado State.
Centeio would likely head to Fort Collins as a graduate transfer, which would make him eligible for the 2020 season. He will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.
Coming out of high school in Florida, Centeio was a three-star 2017 signee. The Palm Beach Gardens product took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The past two seasons, Centeio completed 46 of his 69 pass attempts for 593 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 237 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries.
Centeio would actually be the second quarterback addition for new head coach Steve Addazio in the past couple of days. Over the weekend, Jackson Muschamp, the oldest son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, announced that he would be signing with the Colorado State Rams football team next month.
At the moment, though, CSU has just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — senior Patrick O’Brien and junior Justice McCoy.
The new head coach of the Ole Miss football team has put the finishing touches on his first Oxford staff.
Dec. 7, Lane Kiffin was hired by the Ole Miss football program. Just over seven weeks later, the Rebels confirmed Monday that one new addition and two holdovers have rounded out Kiffin’s 10 on-field assistants.
The new hire is Terrell Buckley, who will serve as Kiffin’s cornerbacks coach. Buckley, a former All-American at Florida State, spent the past four seasons coaching the same position at Mississippi State. From 2014-15, Buckley coached corners at Louisville.
In addition to Buckley, it was announced that Freddie Roach and Derrick Nix have been retained off of Matt Luke‘s coaching staff. Roach will serve as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, while also coaching the defensive line for the Rebels. Nix will be in charge of the SEC school’s wide receivers.
Roach has spent the past three seasons with the Rebels. The last dozen seasons, Nix has been Ole Miss’ running backs coach.
With that trio of announcements, Kiffin’s first staff as the Ole Miss football head coach will be:
- Terrell Buckley (Cornerbacks)
- Randy Clements (Running Game Coordinator/Offensive Line)
- D.J. Durkin (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
- Joe Jon Finley (Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends)
- Blake Gideon (Special Teams)
- Jeff Lebby (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
- Derrick Nix (Wide Receivers)
- Chris Partridge (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)
- Freddie Roach (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)
- Kevin Smith (Running Backs)
“This coaching staff represents the winning mentality we are establishing here, and I’m excited to get to work as a full group,” Kiffin said in a statement. “We added dynamic recruiters, championship experience and outstanding football minds. This is a staff that will attract the best players in the country and help them reach their full potential.”
It appears one USC football transfer will still be searching for a new home.
After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State. In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.
Over the weekend, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, it’s now being reported that Sears is no longer going to attend the school. However, 247Sports.com reports that the Aztecs are still in play for the transfer.
Per our sources, 247Sports has learned that Sears is “very comfortable” with Hoke as head coach and has no issues in the slightest about that decision. However, with the coaching turnover on staff and no offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, or defensive coordinator on staff at this time, Sears has decided to take a step back regarding his final decision and wants to keep an open mind. We’ve learned that he will not be enrolling early at the school for the spring semester. That said, San Diego State remains absolutely in play, but he wants to keep an open mind to make sure this next and final decision is the right one.
As a graduate transfer, Sears will be eligible to play for any FBS school in 2020. He would also have another season of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.
Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.
Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season.