Another of the transferring Oklahoma Sooners football players has found himself a new college home.

Monday evening, Tulane confirmed that Mykel Jones has transferred in from the Oklahoma Sooners football program. As the wide receiver comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Jones’ final year of eligibility.

A four-star 2016 signee, Jones was rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Jones was the highest-rated receiver in the Sooners’ class that year.

During his time in Norman, Jones caught 33 passes for 495 yards and a touchdown. In 2017, Jones set career-highs with 310 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches.

All told, he appeared in 37 games for the Sooners.

In addition to Jones, linebackers Levi Draper and Ryan Jones, safety Ty DeArman and defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James have all left OU this cycle.