The Alabama Crimson Tide football roster has unofficially been bolstered by a Power Five transfer.

Earlier this offseason, Carl Tucker took the first step in transferring from North Carolina by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As a graduate transfer, the tight end would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Over the weekend, Tucker took a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide football facilities. It was reported earlier this week that, coming off that visit, the Tide was the favorite to reel in the transfer.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening, Tucker announced that he “will be attending The University of Alabama for my final year.”

“I would like to thank all of the coaches who reached out and were willing & ready to give me another opportunity to succeed,” the player added.

Alabama was the second school Tucker has visited, with Florida State being the first. Tucker took a trip to Tallahassee the weekend before last. Missouri, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Washington had also expressed interest.

Tucker was a three-star 2015 signee for the Tar Heels. He was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA this offseason.

In 38 career games, the North Carolina product caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2018. That year, Tucker totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches.

Tucker started 20 games during his time with the Tar Heels. Four of those came in 2019.