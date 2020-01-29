Utah RB Devontae Henry-Cole enters transfer portal

Utah running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole is entering the transfer portal, according to a report on Wednesday. His next destination is unknown at this time.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Henry-Cole has officially been entered in the NCAA transfer portal. This allows the redshirt junior running back to explore his potential transfer options as he looks to decide where to finish his collegiate career. He may now officially have contact with any FBS program interested in recruiting him.
As a graduate transfer, Henry-Cole will be eligible to play football this fall for any other FBS program.
As for Utah’s situation running the football in 2020, the youth movement appears to be on for the Utes. Zack Moss led Utah in rushing last season but is graduating. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is also graduating after being the team’s second-leading rusher. With Henry-Cole expected to move on, Utah will work with sophomore Devin Brumfield and freshman Jordan Wilmore beginning this spring. Both players appeared in at least 12 games last season with Brumfield rushing 59 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Wilmore carrying the football 49 times for 194 yards and one touchdown.