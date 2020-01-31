The lawsuit involving Mark Dantonio and a former Michigan State staffer continues to generate headlines.
According to MLive.com, ex-Spartans recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell has filed a motion to halt another deposition in his on-going lawsuit against MSU and several key figures in East Lansing. While that normally wouldn’t be eyebrow-raising at all, the reason he’s doing so is:
Included in the nine-page document filed by Blackwell’s attorneys is a note that states “Dantonio’s sworn deposition testimony may have revealed major NCAA violations that were committed by Defendant Dantonio and MSU. Additionally, it is also important to inform the Court that Defendant Dantonio may have committed perjury during his deposition.”
No further details were available on what Dantonio specifically said regarding the potential violations though the head coach, through his lawyer, strongly denied any accusations that he either committed perjury or committed any NCAA violations. Michigan State did already go through an NCAA infractions process regarding a Level III violation that was related to Blackwell’s time at the school but it’s not specified if this motion is related to that or another incident.
Dantonio was deposed in early January for nearly six hours regarding the increasingly testy case. Blackwell is suing the school, the head coach, former athletic director Mark Hollis and a number of others after claiming wrongful termination. At the heart of that matter is former player Auston Robertson and what the staff knew (or didn’t) regarding his background in high school before being arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend at Michigan State.
Jeremy Pruitt is not looking far to fill out his coaching staff at Tennessee. Heck, he might not even have to look outside his staff meeting room.
According to a number of reports, Pruitt is set to elevate Joe Osovet from an off-field role to the Vols’ new tight ends coach.
The elevation of Osovet is expected to result in the shift of Brian Niedermeyer to linebackers coach. While he had coached tight ends the past two years on Rocky Top, he came up through the ranks as a graduate assistant under Pruitt at Alabama.
Moving Niedermeyer to make room for Osovet would be a corresponding move following Kevin Sherrer leaving for the NFL.
Osovet is a former junior college head coach out of New York who has been on the player development staff at Tennessee the past two years. He’s expected to have input on the offensive game plan given his strong background with run-pass options.
Once Osovet’s move is made official by the school, that should round out the 2020 staff in Knoxville after former Vol tailback Jay Graham was recently named RB coach.
Arizona State’s thin offensive line has received some help and much-needed depth.
In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Stanford offensive lineman Henry Hattis confirmed he was making a rare intra-conference move and grad transferring to Arizona State.
The 6-6, 297 pounder mostly played guard on the Farm and started six games last year before suffering an injury. Hattis originally hailed from New Mexico and was recruited by ASU out of high school but ultimately landed with the Cardinal.
After four seasons with Stanford though, Hattis was one of over a dozen players from the team to enter the transfer portal this offseason. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible in Tempe and should be in the mix to start right away.
That path to playing time is mostly due to the Sun Devils’ glaring need up front. The program was already thin along the offensive line last season and forced to start a pair of true freshmen. Add in graduation of upperclassmen after 2019 and Herm Edwards might have to end up finding four new names to protect QB Jayden Daniels for the coming campaign.
Adding Hattis and Texas A&M transfer Kellen Diesch to the mix should help but it will nevertheless be an area of concern going forward for the coaching staff until the pads start flying in the fall.
When it comes to potential Power Five additions for the Arkansas Razorbacks football program, it’s setting up to be a busy weekend for its new head coach.
Just a short time ago, we noted that Clemson transfer Xavier Kelly will be taking an official visit to the Arkansas Razorbacks football team. Now, it’s being reported that Levi Draper will be visiting the Fayetteville campus with his family this weekend as well. The visit for Draper will be of the unofficial variety.
Two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Draper had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move on from Oklahoma.
A four-star member of Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class, Draper was rated as the No. 5 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 118 prospect overall. Only three signees in the Sooners’ class that year were rated higher than Draper.
Injuries helped lead to Draper taking a redshirt as a true freshman. The past two seasons, Draper played in 28 games. Most of that action came on special teams.
When Draper does find a new school, it should be as a graduate transfer. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use.
The Tulane football program has continued its mini-surge of Power Five roster additions.
Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. While not officially official, cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted earlier this week that he too will be transferring into the Tulane football program.
Williams signaled his intent to transfer from Florida State by entering the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.
A four-star 2016 signee, Meyers was rated as the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 25 corner in the country. His first three seasons with the Seminoles, Meyers played in all 38 games. The defensive back started 10 of those contests, eight in 2018 and two in 2017.
After playing in the first four games of his senior season, Meyers didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allowed him to take a redshirt for the year.
Meyers left FSU as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Henry and Jones are coming to the Tulane football team as graduate transfers as well.