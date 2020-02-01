Notre Dame-Wisconsin tilt at Lambeau Field reportedly at night

One of Notre Dame’s biggest non-conference games of 2020 will reportedly happen under the lights.

According to a report from NBC-affiliate WMTV in Madison, the Irish’s highly anticipated game at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin will take place under the lights. For TV purposes, this game will also be on NBC.

This reporter has learned the @BadgerFootball game with @NDFootball on October 3rd at Lambeau Field will be a NIGHT GAME and will be carried on @nbc15_madison #Badgers #OnWisconsin — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) January 31, 2020

Notre Dame and Wisconsin originally agreed to the unique quasi-home-and-home series back in 2017. Both contests will take place at NFL stadiums in the programs’ backyards, the first coming at Lambeau on Oct. 3, 2020. The return game will be at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 25, 2021.

The Irish have played the Badgers 16 times over the years but their most recent meeting was back in 1964 (Ara Parseghian’s debut as head coach). While both teams have played neutral site games at the home of the Chicago Bears before, this will be Notre Dame’s first trip to the home of the Green Bay Packers. Wisconsin had previously upset LSU at the venue back in 2016.

Fans of both teams will also note that the trip to Lambeau will be part of ND’s Shamrock Series. That means you can expect a unique set of uniforms on the Irish for the game at the very least.

Notre Dame’s 2020 schedule also includes other neutral site games against Navy in Dublin, Ireland (Aug. 29), Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (Sept. 26) and Georgia Tech at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Nov. 14).