We already talked about individual recruits heading into National Signing Day 2020. Now, it’s time to look at how the class rankings are shaking out.

When we ended the Early Signing Period last December, Clemson had signed the No. 1 class in the country. Last week, though, Georgia moved into the top spot thanks to a verbal commitment from four-star running back Daijun Edwards and will head into National Signing Day atop the 247Sports.com composite.

With 310.93 points on the composite, Alabama sits at No. 2 behind UGA’s 312.22. Clemson is now at No. 3 with 309.73 points and is highly unlikely to add any more recruits to its 2020 class Wednesday.

Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will be in play for a handful of unsigned prospects throughout the day. The Tide, in particular, is a heavy favorite to land four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

Below is the top current class from each Power Five conference, followed by the next-closest class from that league:

ACC — Clemson, No. 3 (309.73 points); Miami, No. 17 (247.06)

Big 12 — Oklahoma, No. 9 (259.60); Texas, No. 11 (257.63)

Big Ten — Ohio State, No. 5 (295.08); Michigan, No. 10 (257.74)

Pac-12 — Oregon, No. 12 (256.52); No. 15 Washington (252.36)

SEC — Georgia, No. 1 (312.22), Alabama, No. 2 (310.93)

Conversely — and somewhat perversely — which school currently owns the lowest-rated class in each Power Five conference?

ACC — Virginia Tech, No. 68 (162.89 points)

Big 12 — Baylor, No. 57 (174.38)

Big Ten — Illinois, No. 90 (148.56)

Pac-12 — Arizona, No. 65 (164.76)

SEC — Vanderbilt, No. 54 (178.39)

At No. 52, Cincinnati has the highest-rated class from a Group of Five school. Watching how Cincinnati fares on National Signing Day will be fascinating to watch play out as the Bearcats’ head coach, Luke Fickell, is a heavy favorite to take over at Michigan State for Mark Dantonio, who announced his retirement Tuesday.

Boise State of the Mountain West is next among the Group of Fives at No. 64 (167.79).

For those unaware, the composite takes into account not only 247Sports.com‘s rankings, but those of Rivals.com and ESPN as well.





