Whatever they were, the Alabama Crimson Tide football program has cleared them up.
Last month, Freddie Roach was in Tuscaloosa interviewing for a job on Nick Saban’s staff. While all signs were pointing to Roach landing the job, Saban pointed to “some internal things” as the reason for the delayed announcement.
Two weeks later, the Tide has confirmed that Roach has been hired as the program’s defensive line coach. Roach replaces last year’s line coach, Brian Baker, who’s expected to move into an off-field role with the program after one on-field season.
“We are pleased and happy to have Freddie Roach return to our staff at The University of Alabama,” the Alabama Crimson Tide football coach said in a statement. “Freddie did a fantastic job at Ole Mis the last three years coaching their defensive line and we are excited to welcome him back to Tuscaloosa. Freddie played here and has been a part of our staff on a couple of occasions. He brings a tremendous understanding of what we do on defense, how we run our program while proving to an outstanding recruiter.”
In addition to playing linebacker for the Crimson Tide (2002-05), Roach has also been a UA football staffer on two different occasions. From 2008-10 he was an assistant strength coach. Then, from 2015-16, he was director of player development.
The past three seasons, Roach was the line coach at Ole Miss. He also carried the titles of recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach. Prior to that, he coached linebackers and defensive ends at South Alabama.
His first on-field job at the collegiate level came as the line coach at FCS Murray State.
“It is hard to even put into words how exciting it is to come back to The University of Alabama,” Roach said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to return home and work for Coach Saban and my alma mater. I have a great deal of respect for Coach and his accomplishments as well as the rich history of Alabama football. I also understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program. I am looking forward to helping continue that history of success.”
Former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey is no longer transferring to Central Michigan in the wake of an explosive report.
According to details obtained by Central Michigan Life, a sexual assault complaint filed in 2019 by a Red Raiders student has led to him being denied admission to the university. This comes on the heels of Duffey being denied admission at his previous transfer destination of Tulane, reportedly for academic reasons.
Duffey reportedly was set to clear the academic hurdle at CMU in late January until the school learned of the recent complaint against him.
The details provided by the paper paint a pretty ugly picture of the incident, which occurred in March of 2019:
Jett Duffey reached into his pants pocket and pulled out two bags of cocaine. He used his black Texas Tech bank card to cut it into lines before he and the woman snorted the drug with a rolled-up $20 bill.
Hours later, after drinking, snorting cocaine and consuming a pill Duffey gave her, the woman remembers being in his bedroom. She doesn’t remember all of the details, but the memories of what happened March 10, 2019 still haunt her.
Duffey was already at the center of a 2017 Title IX sexual assault investigation and was subsequently suspended two semesters by the school. He was also arrested for a 2018 incident that saw him initially charged with criminal mischief.
Despite the checkered past, Duffey started the final eight games for the Red Raiders in 2019 and threw for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the team in rushing the season prior but was expected to be No. 2 on the depth chart at Tech behind Alan Bowman.
Duffey appears to still be in the transfer portal in search of a new school willing to take him on as a graduate transfer.
Clemson likes to reward their assistant coaches. Tony Elliott can certainly confirm that.
The Tigers offensive coordinator had a new three- year contract approved this week by the school’s board of trustees and according to several reports, will now be the highest paid OC in the country.
“It was market, it was deserved. It was something that was very much on Dabo’s radar when he and I sat down. Really, really happy that we were able to get this salary package pulled together for him to stay here, and that the board was with us and was able to approve that,” Clemson AD Dan Radakovich told the Charlotte Observer. “Tony is an incredibly loyal individual. He loves Clemson. He’s a Clemson man. I think that this just starts to talk about that commitment from Clemson back to Tony and his family.”
ESPN notes that Elliott will make the same $1.6 million for the 2020 season as Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian. However after escalators in the following years, the veteran Clemson assistant will soon take the mantle of highest paid OC by himself next year. This on the heels of a 60% salary increase.
Elliott’s contract status appears to finally be catching up to his reputation. He won the Broyles Award in 2017 and has been highly regarded for his work in leading the team to the College Football Playoff the last several years. He also assumed sole OC responsibilities this offseason following the departure of Jeff Scott to be head coach at USF.
In addition to Elliott’s new deal, defensive coordinator Brent Venables also had one year added to his deal. Tyler Grisham was previously named wide receivers coach by Dabo Swinney as well.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen moved quickly to fill his lone staff opening and has brought a familiar name into the fold as a result.
Per FootballScoop, North Carolina tight ends coach Tim Brewster is set to join the staff in Gainesville. The move comes just a few weeks removed from him being connected to a similar opening at Texas A&M.
The addition of Brewster is a reunion of sorts too as he was Mullen’s wide receivers coach at Mississippi State in 2012.
Aside from that stint in Starkville, Brewster is widely known for his recruiting ability and coaching tight ends. He served as head coach at Minnesota from 2007-2010 but won just 15 games in charge of the Gophers. He also had stints at Florida State and Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher and spent time at Texas and North Carolina (twice) as Mack Brown’s right hand man.
Salary details regarding the move were not reported but it is also expected that Brewster is receiving a hefty six-figure salary.
Brewster replaces Larry Scott on the Gators staff after he took the head coaching gig at Howard right before Wednesday’s national signing period opened.
While Brewster’s addition should pay off for UF on the recruiting trail once he gets settled, it’s also notable that he’s not one to avoid the headlines as an assistant either. He famously got into a spat with Jalen Ramsey over FSU’s NFL pipeline and had a back-and-forth with Jim Harbaugh as well.
When it comes to one LSU football player, we now know a lot more of the rest of the story.
Last Friday, Donte Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” The very next day, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended.
The only reason given for the linebacker’s suspension was an unspecified violation of team rules.
Wednesday, it was confirmed by multiple media outlets that the LSU football player was arrested last Friday by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives on one count each of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting law enforcement officers by flight. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.
From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:
According to [sheriff’s office Capt. Jason] Rivarde, members of the JPSO narcotics division were at Meyers Boulevard and Field Street about 8 p.m. Friday investigating a report that men with handguns were peddling crack cocaine.
Deputies spotted Starks next to his car with two other men, Rivarde said. When deputies tried to detain the group, Rivarde said, Starks and another man took off while the third man stayed put.
Starks ignored “several verbal commands to stop,” but deputies caught up to him and handcuffed him after a brief struggle, Rivarde said.
Deputies said they found a loaded handgun in Starks’ backpack.
No drugs were found on Starks and he is not accused of selling narcotics. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Starks apologized for the arrest but was emphatic that it “had nothing to do with drugs.”
A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last year, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.
Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues. It’s unknown if academics are behind this latest issue.
As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games for LSU football, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.
Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks is in line to win a job, provided he can clean up this second off-field mess.