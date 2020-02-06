Dabo Swinney’s Clemson football coaching staff is officially whole again.

As expected, the Tigers confirmed Thursday morning that Tyler Grisham (pictured) has been named as Swiney’s new wide receivers coach. Grisham replaces Jeff Scott, the long-time Clemson football assistant who in December was named as the head coach at USF.

The 32-year-old Grisham was a receiver for Clemson football from 2005-08. He has spent the last six seasons as part of the extended Clemson football staff, including the past three as an offensive analyst for the program. He also served as interim wide receivers coach as the Tigers prepped for the College Football Playoff late last year.

“I’m just super excited for Grish,” the Clemson football head coach said in a statement. “There’s never been a guy more prepared to be the receivers coach at Clemson than Tyler Grisham. He had a great four-year career here. Clemson fans certainly loved him. He had a lot of big moments and went on and grinded out a four-year NFL career.

“He’s been back here six years, three as a GA and three in an off-field analyst role. He’s ready and is going to do an unbelievable job for us. It’s been fun for me the last couple weeks being on the road recruiting with him and watching him in that role. He’s going to be special.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be named the wide receivers coach at Clemson – Wide Receiver U,” Grisham said. “To coach wide receivers at my alma mater and to do so for the man who coached me at that position in Coach Swinney, it is both surreal and a great honor. I look forward to continuing the tradition of great wide receiver play at Clemson, and my goal is to build upon and enhance that reputation.”