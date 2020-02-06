Florida politicians reportedly torpedoed UCF stadium naming rights deal

Colorado players will soon be able to don three numbers not seen at the school in decades.

According to a release, the Buffs will ‘un-retire’ a trio of numbers and allow them to be worn again starting in 2020. As a result of this, the program will honor the three legendary names responsible for those numbers being taken out of service with jersey patches instead.

One of the numbers, former Supreme Court justice and historic CU halfback Byron White’s No. 24, has been unavailable for players to wear since 1937 (!). Joe Romig’s No. 67 and Bobby Anderson‘s No. 11 are also being brought back.

“It’s absolutely fine that my number comes back into circulation, especially if it helps the program,” Romig said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be remembered, and I have always appreciated the education I received at the University of Colorado. I truly enjoyed playing for CU and building up the relationships and friendships starting with my own teammates and with many Buffs who played both before and after.”

“Anything I can ever do to help the program, you can always count me in,” Anderson added. “My number’s been retired for 50 years, so I’ve had my day in the sun, but I will appreciate and be very proud of how it will continue to be honored.”

Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam’s No. 19 will remain retired for the time being. In an interesting twist though, the family of the late tailback approved it being un-retired 19 years from now so that some enterprising young Buffs player will be allowed to wear it again starting with the 2036 season.

History is obviously a huge part of college football and schools are always finding ways to honor players who helped make their programs the way they are. Colorado is still trying to do that with this latest move, but it seems will try to accomplish it in a way that is both a nod to the past while importantly helping out the present.