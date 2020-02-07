Michigan State football
Getty Images

Mike Tressel, Luke Fickell betting favorites to be next Michigan State head coach

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
2 Comments

A little later than expected, there are finally some odds out on who will be the next Michigan State football head coach.

Tuesday afternoon, Mark Dantonio set the college football world ablaze by announcing that he is stepping down after 13 seasons as the Michigan State football head coach.  Iowa State’s Matt Campbell reportedly turned down overturesSo did Pitt’s Pat NarduzziEmphatically and awesomely.

After Dantonio’s announcement earlier this week, Michigan State football named Mike Tressel as its interim head coach.  Tressel, the nephew of former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, has spent the past 13 seasons with the Spartans.  In 2018-19, Tressel was Dantonio’s defensive coordinator.

There have been rumors of late that Dantonio has wanted Tressel to be his replacement.  And timed his retirement with that in mind.  In that vein, one offshore sportsbook has installed Tressel as an 11/10 favorite to take over for his former boss.

At 2/1, Luke Fickell is right behind Tressel.  The Cincinnati head coach stated Wednesday that he has not spoken to anyone connected to the Michigan State football program.  It seems highly unlikely, given how late in the offseason process it is, that Fickell would leave the AAC school for a return to the Big Ten.

The only odds close to Fickell’s and Tressell’s are those given to Blake Anderson and Dave Clawson.  The head coaches from Arkansas State and Wake Forest, respectively, are both getting 10/1 odds.  As is Narduzzi.  Still.

Boise State’s Brian Harsin, Wyoming’s Craig Bohl and Buffalo’s Lance Leipold are among a group at 20/1.  So is Indiana’s Tom Allen.  As is Campbell.  Still.

I’m not a gambling man — and I’ll bet you that I’m not.  If I were, though, I’d put my money on Tressel being named as Dantonio’s replacement.  For the time being.

Notre Dame, NBC Sports unveil 2020 kickoff times, including primetime matchups at Lambeau Field and vs. Clemson

Notre Dame NBC
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 1:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

As Notre Dame football gets set to mark an anniversary with its broadcast partner NBC, the particulars for said anniversary have been released.

The 2020 campaign will mark the 30th season of Notre Dame football home games being broadcast exclusively on the Peacock Network.  Late last month, it was reported that the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at Lambeau Field this coming season would be a primetime affair.  Friday afternoon, Notre Dame football and NBC Sports confirmed that highly-anticipated matchup will indeed kick off in primetime, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3 in this year’s edition of the Shamrock Series.

That Lambeau matchup is one of three that will be shown in primetime, with the other two also kicking off at 7:30 ET.  In another matchup that will likely generate plenty of hype, Clemson will travel to Notre Dame Stadium Nov. 7 for the first time since 1979.  Oct. 10, Notre Dame football will play host to Stanford in the 35th meeting between the programs.

Three of the other Notre Dame home games — Arkansas, Western Michigan, Louisville — will start at 2:30 ET.  The other, versus Duke, has a start time of 3:30 ET.

Notre Dame home football games have been broadcast on NBC every season since September of 1991.  Speaking of Notre Dame football and our bosses, click HERE for all of your Fighting Irish needs.

West Virginia’s Al Pogue returns to Auburn as defensive assistant

Auburn football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

A former Auburn football staffer is making a return to The Plains.

Friday, and as expected, Auburn announced that Al Pogue is returning to the Tigers as part of Gus Malzahn‘s on-field coaching staff.  A specific title hasn’t yet been given to Pogue.  The school refers to him in the release as a generic “defensive assistant.”

From 2011-13, Pogue was an Auburn football staffer.  In that span, he served as offensive quality control coach (2011), special teams quality control coach (2012) and director of high school relations (2013).

“We’re very excited to bring Al back to Auburn,” the Auburn football head coach said in a statement. “He has been a very successful coach on and off the field during his career. He has spent a lot of time coaching in the state of Alabama and has great ties and is well respected. Al is a great fit with our staff and will bring tremendous value as a coach and a recruiter.”

Pogue was the outside linebackers coach at West Virginia in 2019.  The five years prior to that (2014-18), he was the cornerbacks coach at Troy.

The stint at the Sun Belt Conference school was his first on-field job at the FBS level.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Auburn. It’s a homecoming of sorts for me,” Pogue said. “Auburn is the school that gave me my first collegiate job in this great profession and I can’t thank Coach Malzahn enough for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, doing whatever I can to help this program continue to achieve greatness.”

A native of Mobile, Ala., Pogue played his college football at Alabama State.  The first 13 seasons of his coaching career were spent at high schools in the Yellowhammer State as well.

With Pogue’s hiring, as well as a couple of other moves HERE and HERE the past two months, Malzahn’s coaching staff is once again complete.

Syracuse officially taps Tony White as next DC

Syracuse football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 11:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

After an unexpected hiccup, Syracuse football has its next boss on the defensive side of the ball.  Again.

Jan. 11, Syracuse football announced that San Diego State’s Zach Arnett had been hired as its new defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks later, however, Arnett left to take the same job at Mississippi State.

Friday, Dino Babers filled that defensive hole yet again as Tony White has been hired as coordinator.  The Arnett fling notwithstanding, White will replace Brian Ward, who was fired after giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss.

“Tony has coached in some elite defenses during his career and we’re happy that he, Angela, Anthony III and Ava are now part of the Syracuse family,” the Syracuse football head coach said in a statement.

For the past two seasons, White was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona State.  He was also the Sun Devils’ defensive passing-game coordinator.

This past season, ASU was 79th nationally in pass efficiency defense at 138.09.  The Pac-12’s leader, Utah, was at 112.89, which also put them 10th in the country.

At 268.2 per game, ASU was eighth in the Pac-12 and 115th at the FBS level in passing yards allowed.

“My family and I are thankful to Coach Babers and [athletic director] John Wildhack for this opportunity,” White said. “To be able to coach at a first-class institution like Syracuse University is a great honor. Coach Babers and his staff have a vision for this program and I’m committed to helping them make it a reality.”

Prior to Arizona State, White was the cornerbacks coach at San Diego State for nine seasons (2009-17).  Prior to that, he was the linebackers coach at New Mexico.

A three-year starter at linebacker at UCLA late last century, White began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2007.

Boise State, Mountain West reportedly settle differences

Boise State
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 9:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

If there is to be another round of conference realignment, it doesn’t appear it’ll be Boise State football that’ll trigger it.  Maybe.

Last month, the Mountain West Conference announced a new six-year television deal that would significantly increase the annual revenue for league members.  The only problem?  MWC commissioner Craig Thompson stated around that time that Boise State’s sweetheart arrangement that allowed it to receive broadcast revenue above and beyond what other league members get — originally part of a deal to remain in the conference after briefly going to the Big East during realignment’s heyday — would be coming to an end when this new deal expired.

That was apparently news to Boise State, which subsequently confirmed that the university was “weighing our options to move forward.” One of those options was a legal one as Boise State filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the MWC.

Overnight, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the two sides have kissed and made up.  From the Union-Tribune:

The Mountain West Board of Directors has quietly voted to rescind a decision that would end Boise State’s additional slice of revenue from the conference’s TV contract, several sources told the Union-Tribune.

In exchange, Boise State will drop a legal complaint filed last month against the conference and agree to terms of the new TV contract that begins this summer.

Essentially, the two sides are back to square one.

Thus far, there’s been no official comment from either the university or the conference.

In the agreement that allowed Boise State to return to the MWC after its Big East flirtation, the university was to receive an additional $2 million in conference revenue annually.

After all of those reports emerged last month, a “joint statement” from Boise State and the Mountain West was released.

Last week, Boise State filed a complaint regarding media rights against the Mountain West Conference; however, that action alone does not formally begin a lawsuit. The University and the Mountain West are currently in discussions in hopes of bringing this matter to a resolution without litigation.