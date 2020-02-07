A little later than expected, there are finally some odds out on who will be the next Michigan State football head coach.

Tuesday afternoon, Mark Dantonio set the college football world ablaze by announcing that he is stepping down after 13 seasons as the Michigan State football head coach. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell reportedly turned down overtures. So did Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi. Emphatically and awesomely.

After Dantonio’s announcement earlier this week, Michigan State football named Mike Tressel as its interim head coach. Tressel, the nephew of former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, has spent the past 13 seasons with the Spartans. In 2018-19, Tressel was Dantonio’s defensive coordinator.

There have been rumors of late that Dantonio has wanted Tressel to be his replacement. And timed his retirement with that in mind. In that vein, one offshore sportsbook has installed Tressel as an 11/10 favorite to take over for his former boss.

At 2/1, Luke Fickell is right behind Tressel. The Cincinnati head coach stated Wednesday that he has not spoken to anyone connected to the Michigan State football program. It seems highly unlikely, given how late in the offseason process it is, that Fickell would leave the AAC school for a return to the Big Ten.

The only odds close to Fickell’s and Tressell’s are those given to Blake Anderson and Dave Clawson. The head coaches from Arkansas State and Wake Forest, respectively, are both getting 10/1 odds. As is Narduzzi. Still.

Boise State’s Brian Harsin, Wyoming’s Craig Bohl and Buffalo’s Lance Leipold are among a group at 20/1. So is Indiana’s Tom Allen. As is Campbell. Still.

I’m not a gambling man — and I’ll bet you that I’m not. If I were, though, I’d put my money on Tressel being named as Dantonio’s replacement. For the time being.