Colorado head coach Mel Tucker removes himself from consideration at Michigan State

Michigan State can remove one more coach from its list of potential candidates to be the next head coach of the Spartans. Colorado head coach Mel Tucker issued a statement confirming his commitment to the Buffs. Tucker issued his statement on Twitter.
“While I am flattered to be considered for the head coaching job at Michigan State, I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the build of our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters,” Tucker said.
Colorado Athletics Director Rick George also weighed in on his coach’s commitment to the program.
“Mel has turned heads here with the culture he’s quickly building and recruiting success he’s had, so it’s only natural that programs looking for a coach are going to be taking note,” George said in a released statement. “I know he’s committed to the Buffs all the way and we’re committed to supporting the vision he has for our program and winning championships. I’ve said plenty of times that we couldn’t be more excited that Mel is our head coach.”
Tucker made his head coaching debut with Colorado last season after three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia. Tucker does have Big Ten roots, of course. He played defensive back at Wisconsin from 1990 through 1994 and got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997. Nick Saban was Michigan State’s head coach at the time.
Colorado went 5-7 in its first season under Tucker.
Other coaches to take their name out of the mix for the Michigan State vacancy have included Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi (HERE) and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell (HERE). Mark Dantonio stepped down as head coach of the Michigan State program after 13 seasons earlier this week.
Temple football has a home football schedule all lined up for the 2020 season, but where the Owls will play those games is, for the moment, unconfirmed. That question may be answered in the near future, as Temple Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft teased.
Temple has been playing home games in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia since the stadium opened. The contract between Temple and the Philadelphia Eagles expired in 2017, but it was extended to keep the doors and field open for the Owls in 2018 and 2019. During that time, Temple has discussed alternatives that include constructing an on-campus stadium, but plans for such a stadium have been a controversial debating point in the Philadelphia community. Now, with the 2020 season a mere 29 Saturdays away, an on-campus stadium is completely out of the picture for the Owls.
Temple’s official football website does not currently list a home venue on it schedule page, suggesting the school has been trying to confirm its home details.
A return to The Linc is likely the most predictable outcome, but there are other options for a short-term solution. Temple could play games in historic Franklin Field, home to the Ivy League’s Penn Quakers. Temple has previously played home football games in Franklin Field. It may be a historic venue, but state-of-the-art it is not. Talen Energy Stadium, home to the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, has hosted college football before (for a Villanova vs. Delaware game), but that would likely be far down the list of scenarios Temple would want to consider. If traveling down Broad Street form Temple’s campus to The Linc was a concern, making a trip to the next county over would be even less ideal.
Temple had been paying the Eagles $1 million per year to rent Lincoln Financial Field for its home games. According to multiple reports, the Eagles sought to raise that rent to $2 million, which is extraordinarily high compared to other rent prices NFL teams change college football programs for similar arrangements.
Notre Dame appears to be filling a vacancy on its coaching staff. John McNulty, an analyst at Penn State, will be the next tight ends coach for the Fighting Irish, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Feldman reported the move on Twitter.
As noted by Feldman, McNulty is a former offensive coordinator for Rutgers. McNulty spent one season at Penn State working as an analyst for James Franklin. As is typically the case for analysts, the gig was a short-term situation between on-field staff position opportunities. McNulty replaced Jerry Kill as an offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2018 and joined the Penn State staff last season.
McNulty has made many stops in his coaching career, including stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and the Chargers. The Penn State alum started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1991.
Wisconsin freshman cornerback James Williams is retiring from football. The young defensive back announced his decision to medically retire from the game this week with a statement on his Twitter account.
Williams said he has undergone multiple surgeries for a torn meniscus that first occurred during his senior year of high school.
“On September 11, 2018 I tore my meniscus and I being the person I am, and the way I love the game so much I decided to continue to play and finish out my senior season,” Williams explained in a post on his Twitter account, referring to his senior year of high school football before arriving at Wisconsin. “After the season I decided to get surgery and I knew I would miss at least the first couple of games of my college career, but I was okay with that because I won my school a state championship and that was all that mattered at the time.”
Williams went on to say he tore his meniscus for a second time in his first fall camp with the Badgers, which led to a second surgery in August 2018. He will be having a third surgery for his meniscus, which he says will force him to medically retire from playing football.
Williams was a three-star recruit in Wisconsin’s Class of 2019. Williams will retire without ever playing a down for the Badgers.
It is not exactly a common occurrence to see a Sun Belt team flip a commitment away from an SEC school, but Louisiana managed to pull it off. Kicker Brandon Ruiz has signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns despite previously committing to Mississippi State.
According to a report from AZ Central, Ruiz submitted his paperwork to Louisiana this week instead of Mississippi State. It is worth noting Ruiz currently appears on the Mississippi State football program’s website as a Bulldog, and Louisiana has not officially announced the addition of Ruiz. Mississippi State has had a coaching change since Ruiz and the majority of the Class of 2020 committed to the program in December 2019. Joe Moorhead was fired after Mississippi State’s bowl game in January, and former Washington State head coach Mike Leach was hired to lead the program.
Ruiz is a graduate transfer from Arizona State. Ruiz entered the transfer portal in early October 2019, confirming he will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility still at his disposal. Ruiz did not play for the Sun Devils in 2019 due to injury.
Ruiz has converted 37 of 49 career field goal attempts and 94 of 95 extra-point attempts.