Colorado head coach Mel Tucker removes himself from consideration at Michigan State

Michigan State can remove one more coach from its list of potential candidates to be the next head coach of the Spartans. Colorado head coach Mel Tucker issued a statement confirming his commitment to the Buffs. Tucker issued his statement on Twitter.

“While I am flattered to be considered for the head coaching job at Michigan State, I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the build of our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters,” Tucker said.

Colorado Athletics Director Rick George also weighed in on his coach’s commitment to the program.

“Mel has turned heads here with the culture he’s quickly building and recruiting success he’s had, so it’s only natural that programs looking for a coach are going to be taking note,” George said in a released statement. “I know he’s committed to the Buffs all the way and we’re committed to supporting the vision he has for our program and winning championships. I’ve said plenty of times that we couldn’t be more excited that Mel is our head coach.”

Tucker made his head coaching debut with Colorado last season after three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia. Tucker does have Big Ten roots, of course. He played defensive back at Wisconsin from 1990 through 1994 and got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997. Nick Saban was Michigan State’s head coach at the time.

Colorado went 5-7 in its first season under Tucker.

Other coaches to take their name out of the mix for the Michigan State vacancy have included Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi (HERE) and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell (HERE). Mark Dantonio stepped down as head coach of the Michigan State program after 13 seasons earlier this week.

