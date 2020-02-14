You can now add Akron football to the growing list of schools experiencing the pull of the portal.

Earlier this month, Brandon Council indicated on his personal Twitter account that he had decided to transfer out of the Akron football program. This week, an Akron football official confirmed that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

As Council would be leaving the Zips as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It’s believed that this coming season would be Council’s final season of eligibility, although the player could get a sixth season from the NCAA.

Coming out of high school in North Carolina, Council was a two-star member of Akron’s 2016 recruiting class.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Council started nine games at left guard in 2017. The 6-4, 325-pound lineman then started the first three games of the 2018 season at right tackle before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. That injury plus the redshirt for his first season could potentially trigger a sixth season.

Coming off that injury, Council started all 12 games in 2019. Council played every position along the offensive line this past season.