You can now add Akron football to the growing list of schools experiencing the pull of the portal.
Earlier this month, Brandon Council indicated on his personal Twitter account that he had decided to transfer out of the Akron football program. This week, an Akron football official confirmed that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
As Council would be leaving the Zips as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It’s believed that this coming season would be Council’s final season of eligibility, although the player could get a sixth season from the NCAA.
Coming out of high school in North Carolina, Council was a two-star member of Akron’s 2016 recruiting class.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Council started nine games at left guard in 2017. The 6-4, 325-pound lineman then started the first three games of the 2018 season at right tackle before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. That injury plus the redshirt for his first season could potentially trigger a sixth season.
Coming off that injury, Council started all 12 games in 2019. Council played every position along the offensive line this past season.
Thanks to a Texas A&M football player, we’ll end the night here at CFT (maybe) with a portal post.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Tyree Wilson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Texas A&M official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman has signaled his intent to the coaching staff to part ways with the football program.
Now for the obligatory spiel: A player who enters the transfer portal can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from the student-athlete’s current school. Said player also has the option to change his mind and remain at his current school by pulling his name from the database.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, the school is permitted to pull the portal player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class, Wilson was rated as the No. 23 weakside defensive end in the country. He was also the No. 68 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.
As a true freshman, Wilson took a redshirt. This past season, Wilson played in 11 games for Texas A&M football. He was credited with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1½ sacks and one quarterback hit.
Prior to his decision to leave College Station, Wilson had been expected to compete for a starting job in 2020.
Mel Tucker won’t be the only one to realize a financial benefit from moving to Michigan State football.
Days after confirming his commitment to Colorado, Mel Tucker stunned most of the college football world by unconfirming and decommitting from the Pac-12 school. Wednesday morning, Colorado acknowledged that Tucker had resigned his position, effective immediately. A short time later, Michigan State football announced that Tucker had officially been hired to replace Mark Dantonio as head coach.
Tucker left Colorado for Michigan State football after just one season. In that one season with the Buffaloes, Tucker was paid $2.4 million in guaranteed compensation. That number was ninth among Pac-12 coaches. At MSU, Tucker will more than double that number as his six-year contract will average $5.5 million annually.
In further contractual news released Thursday, Tucker’s deal also calls for a $6 million salary pool from which the new Michigan State football head coach can hire his 10 on-field assistants. That is nearly double the $3.2 million from which Tucker had to work at Colorado.
Additionally, it’s more than $1 million more than what Dantonio’s contract called for in his final season at MSU.
That $6 million figure would’ve been third in the Big Ten in 2019. Ohio State was at $7.245 million, which was well ahead of No. 2 Michigan at $6.005 million.
Given the potential for NCAA sanctions in East Lansing because of an ongoing off-field situation, there’s also interesting language included in Tucker’s contract that would protect the new head coach.
There also is a clause that the Spartans are sanctioned by the NCAA for actions of the previous coaching staff, an additional year will be added on to Tucker’s contract “as of the date the sanction takes effect or, if such sanction lasts more than one year, the six-year term will be extended to match the length of the sanction period.
West Virginia quarterback Trey Lowe III has officially decided to evaluate his future, and the Mountaineers appear to be out of the picture. Lowe took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
“[After] a lot of prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to move in a different direction,” Lowe said in his statement. “After graduating from West Virginia this summer, I’ll be transferring to another school as a graduate transfer. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and I’m leaning on my faith as I move forward to this next chapter of my life.”
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Lowe is eligible to have contact with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. Lowe is always able to pull his name out of the transfer portal and stay at West Virginia, although that is a scenario that does not play out too often. If Lowe transfers to another FBS program, he will be eligible to play in 2020 because he will be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.
Lowe is the second West Virginia quarterback to transfer since last season. In early November 2019, Jack Allison officially moved on as well.
In a bit of an unsurprising development, former Houston and Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma has entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Ayobi will hope to latch on with another college football program.
Anoma was dismissed by Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen for a violation of team rules, a decision that was confirmed this week. This is not Anoma’s first trip through the portal, of course. Anoma stepped in and out, and back into the portal last year as he evaluated his position at Alabama. After initially entering the transfer portal, Anoma withdrew his name from the portal to stay at Alabama. Five months later, Anoma was no longer enrolled at Alabama after being suspended and expelled for a “university-level issue.”
Anoma transferred to Houston last year but was held out of 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. If he lands at another FBS program this time around, he will be eligible to play in the 2020 season. Anoma has up to three years of eligibility remaining after being able to burn a redshirt year of eligibility in 2019.
Where Anoma goes from here remains to be seen. The former five-star recruit has plenty of talent and potential and could be an added asset to any defense as long as he stays in the good graces of the staff at his next stop.