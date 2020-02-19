TCU grad assistant and former QB Kenny Hill promoted to offensive analyst

Another erstwhile member of the Stanford football team has found himself a new home. And, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Pac-12.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Obi Eboh announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UCLA. As a graduate transfer, the cornerback will be eligible to play immediately for the Bruins in 2020.

Before heading to UCLA, though, Eboh gave a heartfelt goodbye to Stanford football.

“Dear Stanford Family,” a statement from Eboh began. “First, I have to thank God for the amazing experience I’ve had at Stanford. This incredible institution has given me the opportunity to go to school with some of the greatest minds in the world, build relationships that will last a lifetime, and has helped me grow into the man that I am today & for that I am forever grateful.

“To my brothers and teammates past and present, thank you for the countless memories that we’ve shared together, on and off the field. I love you guys. We’ve formed bonds that can never be broken.

“To my friends, classmates, and professors, thank you for allowing me to learn and grow from you. The people at this university are truly special and are the ones that have made this experience truly unparalleled.

“To all of my coaches, the strength & medical staff, and everyone in the football operations, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at one of the best universities in the world. It wouldn’t be possible without y’all.”

The Texas native was a three-star member of the Stanford football Class of 2016. He took a redshirt as a true freshman. The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 39 games. He started seven of those contests, including six in 2019.

During his time with the Cardinal, Eboh was credited with 41 tackles and five passes defensed.

And, yes, I know what you’re thinking. And, yes, Eboh could face his old team as the Bruins will host the Cardinal Sept. 26.