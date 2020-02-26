The rumored Los Angeles bowl game has officially come to fruition.

Wednesday, SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, officially launched its new collegiate football bowl game. The postseason game’s name? The LA Bowl.

The Los Angeles bowl game will debut in 2020, and will be played at SoFi Stadium through at least the 2025 season.

The game will feature the No. 1 selection in the Mountain West Conference (provided that team is not in the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six Bowl) vs. the Pac-12’s selection.

“We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West.”

“The Mountain West is delighted to partner with the Pac-12 Conference and the outstanding management team assembled at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to launch this exciting new bowl game,” said Scott’s MWC counterpart, Craig Thompson. “Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions’ alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited. This will be a top-flight postseason destination for the No. 1 selection from our Conference.”

According to the release formally introducing the Los Angeles bowl game, information regarding ticketing will be shared at a later date.

It had previously been reported that the MWC was given the boot from the Las Vegas Bowl in favor of schools from the Big Ten and SEC. The LA Bowl will replace that postseason game in the MWC’s rotation.