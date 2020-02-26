Will Muschamp sees college football headed toward XFL-style kickoff

College football could meet the XFL between the lines.

No, not one league against the sport filled with amateur athletes but rather one adopting the other’s rules. Well, at least according to one coach.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said that he can see CFB adopting what the XFL is doing with kickoffs as a way of making things safer for players.

“I think the (XFL) kickoff may be where we’re headed. I think it’s an interesting new approach,” Muschamp said, according to The Athletic. “It keeps the kickoff in the game and eliminates some of the collisions we are worried about.”

For those not familiar with what the startup spring football league does, the kicker is situated at the 30 yard line. His coverage unit is on the opposing 35 yard line while the return team is mostly lined up at their 30 yard line (yes five yards across from each other). Players can’t move until the ball is received by the return man who is back deep.

The current CFB rule has the kicker at the 35 yard line and a standard return setup of players running full speed down the field. Recent tweaks implemented by the NCAA have resulted in fair catches for touchbacks and the elimination of the wedge among other things designed to make things safer and reduce the risk of concussions for players.

The XFL just takes things a few steps further than that. As you can see in the clip above, that doesn’t rule out returns for touchdowns either.

It does however rule out surprise onside kicks. That is certainly a big adjustment for some but given how few of them actually succeed at any level (and combined with the #collegekickers aspect), perhaps not as impactful as it’s made out to be.

Could college eventually alter their rules to match the XFL?

Only time will tell but everybody from the NCAA to the conferences themselves have been pushing player safety quite hard in recent years so it wouldn’t surprise anybody if tweaks eventually get made to one of the more dangerous plays in the game.