TCU football
Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to beating girlfriend so bad her jaw was wired shut

By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 9:11 AM EST
The next chapter of a former TCU football player’s tumultuous life will play out by bars.

Wednesday, Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of felonies related to aggravated assault and tampering with a witness.  He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft of services and theft of property on charges unrelated to the assault.  The misdemeanors are related to his failure to pay for a hotel room in December; the former TCU football player has been in jail ever since that arrest.

In June of 2019, Boykin was arrested on one count each of aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness.  In March of the year before, Boykin beat his girlfriend Shabrika Bailey so badly that she was hospitalized and had her jaw wired shut.

A member of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks at the time, Boykin was immediately cut.

These incidents continued what’s been a spate of legal issues in which Boykin has been involved over the past five years.

In December of 2015, Boykin was charged with, among other things, felony assault of a police officer following an incident outside of a San Antonio drinking establishment very early Thursday morning.  The altercation, which was preceded by Boykin skipping out of the team hotel following bed check, led to Boykin being suspended for the Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon, leaving his teammates in a lurch and effectively ending his collegiate playing career.

Video of that incident subsequently surfaced.

After leaving the TCU football program, Boykin was arrested twice in an 11-game span in late March and early April of 2017.

In 2014, Boykin was named as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.  He remains the TCU football leader in career passing yards (10,728), passing attempts (1,356), pass completions (830) and touchdown passes (86).  In that 2014 season, he also set single-season team records for passing yards (3,901), touchdown passes (33), touchdowns responsible for (42) and total offense (4,608).

Starting safety Nolan Turner knocked out of Clemson’s spring practice after surgery

Clemson football
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
As Clemson football officially kicked off its quest to earn yet another spot in the College Football Player, there was some injury news to update when it comes to the 2019 national runners-up.

Wednesday, Clemson football held the first of what will be 15 spring practice sessions that will culminate in an April 4 spring game.  One key player who didn’t take the field was Nolan Turner.  According to Dabo Swinney, the senior safety underwent surgery on his right/arm shoulder earlier this offseason.

The specific nature of the medical procedure performed on Turner, who was seen viewing the goings-on with his right arm in a sling, wasn’t detailed.

“We went ahead and did a little surgery on Nolan so he’s going to be out,” the Clemson football head coach stated. “He could’ve gone through spring and we could’ve done it after spring… But he’s incredibly knowledgeable and knows what he’s doing. We felt like from a timing standpoint if we went ahead and did it he’d be ready for the start of May and really have a full summer. Having him out there this summer and leading skills and drills and all of that is important.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Turner played in 43 games the past three seasons.  He started four of those contests, with all of those coming in 2019.  Given the departures at safety as well as his experience in the system, Turner is expected to start for Clemson football in 2020 when he gets healthy.

In his nearly four-dozen appearances, Turner has been credited with 124 tackles (5.5 for loss), 14 passes broken up, three interceptions (all in postseason play), a sack and a forced fumble

Turner is the son of Kevin Turner, who played with Swinney at Alabama.  The elder Turner died in March of 2016, shortly before his son arrived on the Clemson campus, after a courageous and inspirational battle with ALS.

Pair of Oregon State assistants given additional titles

Oregon State football
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 7:27 AM EST
It’s Oregon State football “Additional Title Week” in Corvallis.

Earlier this week, Jonathan Smith announced a pair of on-field assistants have been given additional duties.  Linebackers coach Trent Bray has assumed the title of assistant head coach.  Additionally, running backs coach Michael Pitre will assume the role of recruiting coordinator.

Obviously, both assistants will continue on in their on-field roles.

“Working with Coach Bray for over two years, I recognize the value in his wealth of experience makes him a great resource for me to bounce ideas off,” the Oregon State football head coach said in a statement. “I love his passion and the perspective he brings to our conversations. …

“Coach Pitre is a tremendous recruiter and his influence on our recruiting staff will provide great vision, direction, and growth.  He is exceptional and connecting with people and building relationships with coaches and young men.”

This past cycle, the Beavers pulled in the No. 9 recruiting class in the Pac-12 in 2020.  Prior to that, they were 10th in 2019 and 12th in 2018.

Pitre has been part of the Oregon State football coaching staff since 2018.  This was his first on-field job at the FBS level.  He did, though, begin his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Colorado.

Pitre, who played his college football at UCLA, was the running backs coach at FCS Montana State (2014-17) prior to joining the Oregon State football program.

Bray, who played for Oregon State football, has also been at his alma mater since Smith took over in 2018.  This was his second stint with the Beavers as held the same job coaching linebackers from 2012-14.  In between those two Corvallis stops, he was at Nebraska from 2015-17.  From 2009-11, he was at Arizona State.

Taking over a one-win program, Smith won two games in 2018 and five in 2019.  That was the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2014.

Last month, it was reported that OSU is working on a contract extension for Smith.

LSU confirms promotion of Tiger great Kevin Faulk as RBs coach

LSU football
By John TaylorFeb 26, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
An LSU football legend officially has an on-field role at his alma mater.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kevin Faulk would be promoted from his current position as LSU football director of player development.  Thursday, the Tigers confirmed that Faulk has been promoted by Ed Orgeron to running backs coach.

Faulk replaces Tommie Robinson, who left to take the same job at SEC West rival Texas A&M.

“We would like to thank Tommie (Robinson) for being a part of our national championship program and wish him the best in his future,” the LSU football head coach said in a statement. “Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players. We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire.”

Faulk played collegiately for LSU football from 1995-98.  He is still the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing TDs (46).

Faulk was then a second-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 1999.  He spent 13 years in the NFL, joining his high school alma mater’s football coaching staff upon his retirement following the 2011 season.

In 2018, Faulk rejoined the LSU football program in an off-field role.  This will be his field on-field role at any level of college football.

“The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach,” the 43-year-old Faulk said. “The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship.”

Ford Field to host even more MACtion in 2020

MAC
By Bryan FischerFeb 26, 2020, 6:59 PM EST
The MAC title game isn’t the only bit of #MACtion that Ford Field will see in 2020.

The conference recently released their annual football schedule on Wednesday and among the notable league games is the rivalry contest between Central Michigan and Western Michigan. While this one figures to have division implications on Oct. 17, things are going to be slightly different this year.

Namely that it won’t be on either campus and will instead be played at Ford Field.

“Ford Field has been the location of many great experiences for CMU Football, and this is an opportunity to create another iconic experience for our program and our university,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a release. “CMU’s continued success means out-of-the-box thinking. Bringing this game — and the events surrounding it — to Detroit allows our athletics program to help engage thousands of people who are passionate about CMU.”

It’s an interesting move that will push CMU to over a decade without a win over their directional rivals in Mt. Pleasant. Still, the larger venue and the opportunity to make things an even bigger event in the state’s largest city seem to have won out.

The Detroit News reported on Tuesday that the Chips wanted to do a multi-year deal at the home of the NFL’s Lions but that WMU said no thanks.

The Broncos have won seven of the last nine meetings, including last year’s 31-15 win in Kalamazoo. Despite that head-to-head victory though, Jim McElwain’s squad got the last laugh by winning the MAC West in one of the biggest turnaround stories of the 2019 season.

They wound up playing at Ford Field in the conference title game where they eventually lost to Miami (OH) 26-21. The venue has been the home of the MAC championship since 2004 and will have the next edition played on either Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday Dec. 5.