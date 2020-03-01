Three Kansas State football players arrested

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has a bit of a mess to deal with this weekend after three of his players were arrested for a variety of reasons. Running back Jacardia Wright, linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes, and linebacker Nick Allen were each arrested this weekend, according to The Wichita Eagle on Sunday morning.

Wright was arrested by campus police for a failure to appear and issued a $500 bond. Hayes was arrested by county police Saturday night for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Allen was also arrested for suspected driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, with the arrest being made by Kansas Highway Patrol. Allen paid a bond of $1,500.

Wright played in three games for the Wildcats in 2019 as a true freshman. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.

Allen played in all 13 games for the Wildcats during his freshman season in 2019. He recorded two tackles as a reserve and special teams contributor.

Hayes is the newest member of the Kansas State program among the three arrested players. Hayes signed with Kansas State in December 2019 during the early signing period. He was an early-enrollee to get a chance to work out with the team in the spring and participate in spring football practices.

Kansas State will open spring practices on March 17.

Follow @KevinOnCFB