Mike Stoops chooses to stay at Alabama instead of moving to Kentucky

Despite previous reports suggesting Mike Stoops was about to join his brother at Kentucky, it appears Stoops will instead be staying put at Alabama. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops confirmed his older brother would not be heading to Lexington and has decided to remain on the staff at Alabama.

Stoops has been a defensive analyst for Nick Saban, and he will continue to hold that role with the Crimson Tide.

“I tried to hire my brother Mike and get him on staff and that’s not going to work out, by his choice,” Mark Stoops said, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.

As stated by the head coach of Kentucky, Mike Stoops apparently enjoys his current position at Alabama and may see better opportunities to come if he stays put.

“Mike chose to stay, he likes what he’s doing, the learning he’s doing and the work he’s doing with [Nick Saban] at Alabama,” Mike Stoops added. “Mike’s a big picture guy, so the timing of this position and the capacity that it is, he decided to stay there and continue to recalibrate himself to come back as a coordinator, so he decided to stay.”

Mark Stoops is continuing to look to fill his tenth assistant coaching spot on the staff in Lexington.

