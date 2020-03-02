Mike Stoops chooses to stay at Alabama instead of moving to Kentucky

Despite previous reports suggesting Mike Stoops was about to join his brother at Kentucky, it appears Stoops will instead be staying put at Alabama. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops confirmed his older brother would not be heading to Lexington and has decided to remain on the staff at Alabama.
Stoops has been a defensive analyst for Nick Saban, and he will continue to hold that role with the Crimson Tide.
“I tried to hire my brother Mike and get him on staff and that’s not going to work out, by his choice,” Mark Stoops said, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.
As stated by the head coach of Kentucky, Mike Stoops apparently enjoys his current position at Alabama and may see better opportunities to come if he stays put.
“Mike chose to stay, he likes what he’s doing, the learning he’s doing and the work he’s doing with [Nick Saban] at Alabama,” Mike Stoops added. “Mike’s a big picture guy, so the timing of this position and the capacity that it is, he decided to stay there and continue to recalibrate himself to come back as a coordinator, so he decided to stay.”
Mark Stoops is continuing to look to fill his tenth assistant coaching spot on the staff in Lexington.
After a couple of months of churn, Brian Kelly‘s Notre Dame football coaching staff is whole again.
Earlier this month, it was reported that John McNulty was set to take over as the Fighting Irish’s tight ends coach. Monday evening, Notre Dame football confirmed McNulty’s addition to Kelly’s staff. Additionally, Mike Mickens was announced as cornerbacks coach as well.
McNulty will replace Chip Long, the position coach who was relieved of his offensive coordinating duties last December. Mickens takes over for Todd Lyght, who left Notre Dame football staff in early January in order to be closer to his family on the West Coast.
“John and Mike bring a wealth of experience to our football program as players, coaches and educators,” the Notre Dame football head coach said in a statement. “John’s decades of experience at the college and pro level will add to our offensive staff. Mike has shown an incredible ability to get the most out of his players and I am excited to add him to our staff. Both are the perfect additions to help us continue graduating champions.”
McNulty, who played his college football at Penn State, will be entering his 30th season in the coaching profession. Twice he was the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, first in 2006 and then again in 2018. This past season, he served as an analyst at his alma mater.
In between his two RU stints, he was an NFL assistant coach for nine seasons. In one of those jobs, with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, he was the tight ends coach. That was the first time he had worked with the position in his nearly three decades as a coach.
Mickens was the cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati the past two seasons. He also played his college football with the Bearcats. His head coach those last two seasons at UC? Kelly, of course.
Indiana’s running back depth just got a little more shallow. For the fourth time this offseason, a running back from the Hoosiers has entered the transfer portal. The most recent addition to the transfer portal is sophomore running back Sampson James, according to a report from 247 Sports on Monday afternoon.
By entering the transfer portal, James is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to recruit him. While James may pull his name out of the portal at any time should he decide to stay at Indiana, the Hoosiers are no longer obligated to hold his scholarship. It is not unprecedented for players to pull their names out of the portal and stay where they are, but the majority of players entering the transfer portal do eventually land somewhere else.
If James does leave Indiana for another FBS program, NCAA rules dictate James will have to sit out the 2020 season as part of the transfer process. But if James files a waiver for immediate eligibility and relaxed waiver policies are put in place in time, James could potentially still be eligible to play this fall. For now, we’ll just wait to see where James ultimately decides
James was Indiana’s second-leading rusher in 2019 with 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Other Indiana running backs to have entered the transfer portal this offseason have included Ronnie Walker (HERE), Ivory Winters, and Cole Gest (HERE). The good news for Indiana is leading rusher Stevie Scott has not shown any signs he is looking to carry the football elsewhere. Scott led the Hoosiers with 845 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The bad news is there is not a whole lot of running back depth to fall back on this spring, at least at the moment.
Louisiana Tech and San Diego State on Monday announced a 4-game series to be played across seven seasons over this decade and next.
The series will begin Sept. 23, 2028 in San Diego, then head to Ruston on Sept. 15, 2029. The Bulldogs and Aztecs will then take a 3-year break before resuming the action Sept. 24, 2033 in Ruston before concluding Sept. 23, 2024 in San Diego.
The programs have never met previously, which would have won a hefty sum off of me in a bet. I’d have wagered a pretty penny these generally-successful, mid-major programs had to have met in an Armed Forces Bowl or a Liberty Bowl at least a handful of times over the years.
Louisiana Tech has a home game with Kansas slated for 2028 and a date with Bowling Green on the docket for 2029. San Diego State will open 2028 with a road trip to Missouri and host Arizona State a week after that. The Aztecs do not have another game scheduled for 2029, and neither team has any other dates lined up for 2033 and ’34.
Two-plus weeks after it was first reported, Indiana has formally announced the hiring of Kevin Peoples as its new defensive line coach.
“I’m really excited to add Kevin to our staff,” head Hoosier Tom Allen said. “He brings a ton of experience and is a very strong technician. Kevin will build strong relationships with our players and help develop them to play at the highest level in the Big Ten.”
The Peoples hire became necessary when Ron Burton made a proverbial (or — who knows? — literal) U-turn at the Michigan/Indiana border when Mel Tucker got the Michigan State job and reneged on his agreement to join the IU staff.
Peoples arrives via Tulane, where he spent the past four seasons coaching the Green Wave’s D-line.
“I’m thrilled to join Coach Allen and this great staff,” Peoples said. “Coach Allen has done a tremendous job building this program and I can’t wait to continue the upward trajectory. I look forward to working with Coach Wommack, the defensive coaches and the defensive linemen. There is a lot of talent in our room and I’m ready to get started.”
Peoples previously coached defensive lineman at Arkansas State, UAB, Arkansas and Georgia Southern.