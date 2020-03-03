Top FCS LB Jabril Cox enters transfer portal, eyeing FBS destination

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most intriguing names to hit the transfer portal has never played a down of FBS football.

North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox signaled his intent to take his talents to FBS, he announced Monday.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds, the Kansas City native is one of the most decorated players in FCS, winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s newcomer of the year honor in 2017, the defensive player of the year award in 2018, and multiple All-America honors in 2019. Cox recorded 92 tackles in 2019 — including 57 solo, two off the school record — with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman.

In three seasons at the school, Cox owns 158 career solo stops, which places him fourth in school history with (theoretically) 15 games still ahead of him. With three national titles in hand, Cox has decided there’s nothing left for him to prove at the FCS level and will prove his mettle at the next level before embarking on the next next level in 2021.

This is just a little sample of what Jabril Cox brings to a team. #NDSU pic.twitter.com/oFcw0zOKf2 — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) March 2, 2020

Cox is already rumored to inspire interest from LSU and Texas, among others.