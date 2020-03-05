What’s old is new again at New Mexico.

One of new head coach Danny Gonzales most public-facing changes to the Lobos program since taking over will apparently be bringing back the school’s traditional uniform combination. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that silver helmets will be the focal point of a new look for the team:

The official unveiling of the new unis is still a ways off. The 2020 season opener isn’t until Aug. 29, but the word is out: Silver helmets are back. Multiple sources said the Lobos will wear cherry jerseys and pants with silver helmets at home and white jerseys with either cherry or silver pants on the road.

Former head coach Bob Davie scrapped the silver helmets upon taking over and rotated looks weekly among the various options. UNM had won the traditional style up top since the mid-1970’s and even continued to in practice… just not in games.

That’s going to be changing it seems with an alum of the school back in charge.

“It’s tradition to have silver helmets. It’s a cleaner look that everyone around here seems to like,” Gonzales told the paper last month. “I grew up a Lobo fan, and that’s the uniform I’ve always known.”

Now the current generation of players and fans will know it too. New Mexico will debut their new look during the 2020 season opener in Albuquerque against FCS Idaho State on Aug. 29.