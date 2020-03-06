Alabama football
Four-star 2021 QB flips commitment from Alabama to North Carolina

By John TaylorMar 6, 2020, 8:58 PM EST
Mack Brown has never beaten Alabama on the football field. Off the field Friday, however, the North Carolina head coach picked up a rather significant recruiting win.

July of last year, four-star 2020 quarterback Drake Maye committed to Alabama football.  Twice after that commitment, Maye took unofficial visits to the Tuscaloosa campus.  In late January, Nick Saban and a couple of his Crimson Tide assistants, including offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, visited the prospect.

A little over a month later, however, Maye announced on Twitter that he decommitted from the Alabama football program.  And, in the same post, committed to playing his college football for North Carolina.

“First off, I’d like to thank Coach Saban and the entire staff for the opportunity to play at The University of Alabama,” Maye wrote. “[B]ut, after sitting down with my family I have decided to de-commit from Alabama.

“With that being said, I’m looking forward to playing for Coach Brown at The University of North Carolina. He, along with Coach Lango and Coach Bly, have been tremendous throughout my recruiting process.  I couldn’t be more excited to become a Tar Heel!

“I am committed to the University of North Carolina! Go Heels!”

Prior to his July commitment to Alabama football, Maye had attended a camp at North Carolina.  After an offer from UNC in October of 2018, Maye had unofficially visited the Tar Heels on three different occasions before giving a verbal to the Crimson Tide.

On top of that, Maye goes to high school in North Carolina.  On top of that, his brother, Luke Maye, played basketball for the Tar Heels.

Maye is rated as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country.  He’s also the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.

With Maye’s commitment, North Carolina now has seven 2021 commitments, six of which are four-star prospects.  That class for Brown & Company is currently sixth in the nation.

Conversely, Alabama football now has just one 2021 commit.  I’m guessing, though, that will change between now and the Early Signing Period in December.  And change a lot.

Brown, incidentally, is 0-2 against Alabama football.  As the Texas head coach, he lost to a Saban-led Alabama squad in the BCS championship game following the 2009 regular season.  As the North Carolina head coach, he lost to Alabama in the 1993 Gator Bowl.

NCAA releases statement on COVID-19 outbreak

By Kevin McGuireMar 6, 2020, 6:46 PM EST
With the growing concern over COVID-19 in the United States and around the globe, the NCAA has released a formal statement stressing the need for additional research on the pandemic before making any significant decisions regarding NCAA-sanctioned events.

Here is the full statement from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel;

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space.  The panel members believe that we need to better understand COVID-19 while continuing to work with local, state and federal health authorities such as the CDC.  The key is for all stakeholders and athletes to practice risk mitigation at all events.  At present the panel is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.

With this being March, the NCAA realizes the need to address the concern about the Coronavirus outbreak before the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the biggest NCAA-sanctioned events under its control. Of course, we are now getting closer and closer to the point where some college football programs are going to have to address the concern as well.

Considering sporting event sin much smaller venues are already taking drastic precautions, schools with stadium capacities of 50,000 up to 110,000 should be doing their due diligence in preparing and ensuring the safest environment for their students, players, coaches and, of course, the droves of fans who will show up for spring football scrimmages in March and April. If the Coronavirus outbreak continues, then schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska, and Georgia — a few schools that traditionally are massive draws for spring football games — will be forced to address how it will be handled for spring football games.

The spring football games pick up mostly in April. You can see the full schedule here.

Michigan has scratched its next spring football trip abroad amid concerns of Coronavirus.

New Mexico State QB Josh Adkins, a two-year starter, steps into transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireMar 6, 2020, 5:23 PM EST
New Mexico State’s two-year starting quarterback Josh Adkins is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. Adkins announced on Friday he made the decision to enter his name in the transfer portal with the intent of moving to a new program for the upcoming 2020 season.

“[After] much prayers and talks with my family, I believe God is leading me to a new chapter,” Adkins said in a statement share don his Twitter account on Friday. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and graduating in the summer with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Please respect my decision.”

As a graduate transfer, pending his scheduled graduation this summer, Adkins will be eligible to play for any other FBS program this fall, as opposed to having to sit out a full season under typical NCAA transfer rules. And with two years of eligibility, Adkins has a chance to be more than a short-term rental player on the transfer portal market.

Adkins led New Mexico State with 2,588 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 (although with 15 interceptions for the Aggies). Adkins was also the team’s starter in 2018 when he passed for 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season on the field for the program.

By entering thew transfer portal, Adkins is now free to have communication with any other FBS program interested in recruiting him. Adkins may pull his name from the portal in the event he chooses to stay at New Mexico State, but the program is no longer required to hold his scholarship.

Dismissed Nebraska RB Maurice Washington sentenced to 30 days in jail

By Kevin McGuireMar 6, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in his home state of California. Washington pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an alleged violation of California’s revenge-porn law.

According to a report from KETV, Washington is scheduled to be released from jail on March 20 (backdating the start of the 30-day sentence). Washington was also placed on two years probation.

Washington was accused of sending a sexually-explicit video of a 15-year-old female in mid-February 2019. The female in the video claimed to have been sexually assaulted in the video, which was two years old at the time a warrant for Washington’s arrest was signed in California. Washington’s day in court was pushed back a handful of times for a variety of reasons.

As a freshman in 2018, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Washington rushed for 298 yards and a touchdown in the first seven games of the season. As the season played on and the legal cloud continued to hover above Washington, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Washington was not a part of the team’s future plans. Washington was dismissed by Nebraska in January of this year.

Washington & Jefferson OL coach Todd Long, 47, loses battle with cancer

Washington & Jefferson
By John TaylorMar 6, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
Washington & Jefferson College is the latest football program mourning the loss of one of its own.

Thursday, Washington & Jefferson, a Div. III program in Pennsylvania, confirmed that Todd Young has passed away.  The 47-year-old offensive line coach lost a year-long battle with cancer.

Young had been with the Presidents for two decades.

From the school’s release:

Todd influenced the lives of many Washington & Jefferson College student-athletes since he started at the college in 2000. He coached offensive linemen with a devoted passion. He loved W&J football and the Presidents won 186 games and 11 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships with Todd as a member of our coaching staff.

As recruiting coordinator, Todd developed amazing bonds with students and their families. Todd loved all W&J athletic teams as he was often there to support every student wearing a Red & Black uniform, including men’s lacrosse, which he served as the program’s first head coach in 2002.

His passing has deeply affected all of us. His good spirit and his upbeat attitude will carry on in the W&J athletics department forever.

In addition to his line duties, Young also served as the recruiting coordinator for Washington & Jefferson.  Prior to his time at W&J, Young, who played his college football at Hiram, served in the same dual capacities for the Terriers.