Texas A&M to face current Div. II school Tarleton State in 2025

Yes, yes, I know they’ll be fully installed as an FCS team by the time the game kicks off, but, still: Texas A&M, a member in good standing of the Southeastern Conference, has scheduled a 2025 game with current Division II school Tarleton State.

Tarleton — based in Stephenville, Texas, and known to plenty in Texas as the actual cowboy school A&M portrays itself as; both schools are part of the A&M system — announced in October its intent to leave the Lone Star Conference to join the WAC in Olympic sports and compete as an FCS independent in football, beginning this season. The Texans’ 2020 schedule features Sam Houston State, Murray State, Kennesaw State, Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State and South Dakota State, as well as Division II foes Texas-Permian Basin, Eastern New Mexico, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Midwestern State and Dixie State.

Five seasons after that, Tarleton State will take the field at Kyle Field. The Aggies will host the Texans on Nov. 22, 2025, in exchange for a $500,000 guarantee. Texas A&M also scheduled a Sept. 18, 2027 game with New Mexico for $1.7 million, according to a report from FBSchedules.

Texas A&M is not the first Power 5 foe to bring Tarleton State to town. Just last week the Texans scheduled a 2023 trip to Texas Tech, a year after they make the jaunt to Fort Worth to face TCU.

For what it’s worth, Tarleton State went 11-1 in 2019, its last season as a full member of Division II. Todd Whitten‘s team completed a perfect regular season before falling 23-16 to Texas A&M-Commerce in the first round of the D2 playoffs.

For what it’s worth, the 2025 game will not be the first between Texas A&M and Tarleton State; the Aggies hosted John Tarleton College in 1924 and 1931, winning 40-0 and 21-0.

Texas A&M has one other non-conference game slated for 2025 and ’27. The Aggies will visit Notre Dame on Sept. 13, 2025, and trek to Arizona State on Sept. 11, 2027. A&M has faced New Mexico four times previously, winning all four. The Aggies drubbed the Lobos 55-14 on Nov. 11, 2017. The two also have a Sept. 18, 2021 game lined up in College Station.