Getty Images

Texas A&M to face current Div. II school Tarleton State in 2025

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2020, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Yes, yes, I know they’ll be fully installed as an FCS team by the time the game kicks off, but, still: Texas A&M, a member in good standing of the Southeastern Conference, has scheduled a 2025 game with current Division II school Tarleton State.

Tarleton — based in Stephenville, Texas, and known to plenty in Texas as the actual cowboy school A&M portrays itself as; both schools are part of the A&M system — announced in October its intent to leave the Lone Star Conference to join the WAC in Olympic sports and compete as an FCS independent in football, beginning this season. The Texans’ 2020 schedule features Sam Houston State, Murray State, Kennesaw State, Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State and South Dakota State, as well as Division II foes Texas-Permian Basin, Eastern New Mexico, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Midwestern State and Dixie State.

Five seasons after that, Tarleton State will take the field at Kyle Field. The Aggies will host the Texans on Nov. 22, 2025, in exchange for a $500,000 guarantee. Texas A&M also scheduled a Sept. 18, 2027 game with New Mexico for $1.7 million, according to a report from FBSchedules.

Texas A&M is not the first Power 5 foe to bring Tarleton State to town. Just last week the Texans scheduled a 2023 trip to Texas Tech, a year after they make the jaunt to Fort Worth to face TCU.

For what it’s worth, Tarleton State went 11-1 in 2019, its last season as a full member of Division II. Todd Whitten‘s team completed a perfect regular season before falling 23-16 to Texas A&M-Commerce in the first round of the D2 playoffs.

For what it’s worth, the 2025 game will not be the first between Texas A&M and Tarleton State; the Aggies hosted John Tarleton College in 1924 and 1931, winning 40-0 and 21-0.

Texas A&M has one other non-conference game slated for 2025 and ’27. The Aggies will visit Notre Dame on Sept. 13, 2025, and trek to Arizona State on Sept. 11, 2027. A&M has faced New Mexico four times previously, winning all four. The Aggies drubbed the Lobos 55-14 on Nov. 11, 2017. The two also have a Sept. 18, 2021 game lined up in College Station.

Karl Dorrell completes first Colorado coaching staff

Colorado football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 7, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
1 Comment

And, just like that, Karl Dorrell‘s first Colorado football coaching staff is complete.

Feb. 12, Mel Tucker left Colorado football to take over as the head coach at Michigan State.  Eleven days later, Dorrell was the surprise hire as Tucker’s replacement.  Late last month, Dorrell confirmed that he would retain four of Tucker’s assistants.

Those four are:

  • Darrin Chiaverini (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach/assistant head coach under Tucker)
  • Darian Hagan (running backs coach)
  • Brian Michalowski (outside linebackers)
  • Tyson Summers (defensive coordinator/safeties)

Friday, the Colorado football program announced six more additions to Dorrell’s first staff.  With those hirings, all 10 of Dorrell’s on-field assistants are now in place.

One of the new hires had previously been reportedDanny Langsdorf, the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both Nebraska (2015-17) and Oregon State (2005-13), will serve as the quarterbacks coach for Colorado football.  Langsdorf will also hold the title of passing-game coordinator.

Additionally, Taylor Embree was named as tight ends coach.  If the surname sounds familiar to Colorado football fans, it should.  Taylor Embree is the 31-year-old son of Jon Embree, who was the Buffs’ head coach from 2011-12.

“Taylor is a promising young coach. A player I recruited to UCLA, and had a productive career,” Dorrell said in a statement. “He was always interested in coaching like his father (Jon), and he’s learned the trade via the NFL, first with the Kansas City Chiefs and then with the San Francisco 49ers.”

In addition to those two new hires, four others were announced that round out the first Colorado football staff for Dorrell:

  • Mitch Rodrigue, offensive line coach
  • Demetrice Martin, cornerbacks coach
  • Brett Maxie, safeties coach
  • Chris Wilson, defensive line coach

Martin is the only one of the new hires who spent the 2019 season at a Power Five program.  The past two seasons, Martin was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona.

Wilson also has previous experience with the Colorado football program as he was the Buffs’ line coach from 2000-04.

Four-star 2021 QB flips commitment from Alabama to North Carolina

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 6, 2020, 8:58 PM EST
3 Comments

Mack Brown has never beaten Alabama on the football field. Off the field Friday, however, the North Carolina head coach picked up a rather significant recruiting win.

July of last year, four-star 2020 quarterback Drake Maye committed to Alabama football.  Twice after that commitment, Maye took unofficial visits to the Tuscaloosa campus.  In late January, Nick Saban and a couple of his Crimson Tide assistants, including offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, visited the prospect.

A little over a month later, however, Maye announced on Twitter that he decommitted from the Alabama football program.  And, in the same post, committed to playing his college football for North Carolina.

“First off, I’d like to thank Coach Saban and the entire staff for the opportunity to play at The University of Alabama,” Maye wrote. “[B]ut, after sitting down with my family I have decided to de-commit from Alabama.

“With that being said, I’m looking forward to playing for Coach Brown at The University of North Carolina. He, along with Coach Lango and Coach Bly, have been tremendous throughout my recruiting process.  I couldn’t be more excited to become a Tar Heel!

“I am committed to the University of North Carolina! Go Heels!”

Prior to his July commitment to Alabama football, Maye had attended a camp at North Carolina.  After an offer from UNC in October of 2018, Maye had unofficially visited the Tar Heels on three different occasions before giving a verbal to the Crimson Tide.

On top of that, Maye goes to high school in North Carolina.  On top of that, his brother, Luke Maye, played basketball for the Tar Heels.

Maye is rated as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country.  He’s also the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.

With Maye’s commitment, North Carolina now has seven 2021 commitments, six of which are four-star prospects.  That class for Brown & Company is currently sixth in the nation.

Conversely, Alabama football now has just one 2021 commit.  I’m guessing, though, that will change between now and the Early Signing Period in December.  And change a lot.

Brown, incidentally, is 0-2 against Alabama football.  As the Texas head coach, he lost to a Saban-led Alabama squad in the BCS championship game following the 2009 regular season.  As the North Carolina head coach, he lost to Alabama in the 1993 Gator Bowl.

NCAA releases statement on COVID-19 outbreak

Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 6, 2020, 6:46 PM EST
1 Comment

With the growing concern over COVID-19 in the United States and around the globe, the NCAA has released a formal statement stressing the need for additional research on the pandemic before making any significant decisions regarding NCAA-sanctioned events.

Here is the full statement from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel;

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space.  The panel members believe that we need to better understand COVID-19 while continuing to work with local, state and federal health authorities such as the CDC.  The key is for all stakeholders and athletes to practice risk mitigation at all events.  At present the panel is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.

With this being March, the NCAA realizes the need to address the concern about the Coronavirus outbreak before the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the biggest NCAA-sanctioned events under its control. Of course, we are now getting closer and closer to the point where some college football programs are going to have to address the concern as well.

Considering sporting event sin much smaller venues are already taking drastic precautions, schools with stadium capacities of 50,000 up to 110,000 should be doing their due diligence in preparing and ensuring the safest environment for their students, players, coaches and, of course, the droves of fans who will show up for spring football scrimmages in March and April. If the Coronavirus outbreak continues, then schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska, and Georgia — a few schools that traditionally are massive draws for spring football games — will be forced to address how it will be handled for spring football games.

The spring football games pick up mostly in April. You can see the full schedule here.

Michigan has scratched its next spring football trip abroad amid concerns of Coronavirus.

New Mexico State QB Josh Adkins, a two-year starter, steps into transfer portal

Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 6, 2020, 5:23 PM EST
1 Comment

New Mexico State’s two-year starting quarterback Josh Adkins is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. Adkins announced on Friday he made the decision to enter his name in the transfer portal with the intent of moving to a new program for the upcoming 2020 season.

“[After] much prayers and talks with my family, I believe God is leading me to a new chapter,” Adkins said in a statement share don his Twitter account on Friday. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and graduating in the summer with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Please respect my decision.”

As a graduate transfer, pending his scheduled graduation this summer, Adkins will be eligible to play for any other FBS program this fall, as opposed to having to sit out a full season under typical NCAA transfer rules. And with two years of eligibility, Adkins has a chance to be more than a short-term rental player on the transfer portal market.

Adkins led New Mexico State with 2,588 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 (although with 15 interceptions for the Aggies). Adkins was also the team’s starter in 2018 when he passed for 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season on the field for the program.

By entering thew transfer portal, Adkins is now free to have communication with any other FBS program interested in recruiting him. Adkins may pull his name from the portal in the event he chooses to stay at New Mexico State, but the program is no longer required to hold his scholarship.