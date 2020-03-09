Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue before spring game

As is the tradition at Oklahoma, a statue of Baker Mayfield is about to be introduced to the world. The Sooners will debut a brand new statue honoring former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield prior to the annual spring game on April 18.

Lincoln Riley announces that #OU will unveil its' Baker Mayfield Heisman statue in the stadium at the Spring Game April 18. (The Sooners have statues around the stadium for their other Heisman winners.) — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 9, 2020

Last month, Oklahoma reserved the plots of land to be used for the Heisman Trophy statues of their latest two Heisman winners (Mayfield and Kyler Murray). The two statues will be the newest additions to Oklahoma’s signature “Heisman Park,” with statues honoring each of Oklahoma’s previous Heisman Trophy winners; Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, and Sam Bradford. Bradford’s statue made its debut in May 2011.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, when he led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Mayfield then went on to become the No. 1 draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Murray followed in Mayfield’s footsteps by once again leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff before he too was a No. 1 draft pick in the NFL Draft.

The statue for Murray is expected to be completed in time for next spring, making its likely debut falling around Oklahoma’s 2021 spring game. As for Mayfield’s statue, there is no confirmation on whether or not it will pay tribute to Mayfield’s signature planting of a flag at Ohio State.

