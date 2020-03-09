QB Peyton Ramsey grad transfers from Indiana to Northwestern

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has announced he is joining the Northwestern football program as a graduate transfer.

“I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football,” Ramsey said in a statement share don his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “With that being said, I would like to announce my decision to continue my playing career at Northwestern University.”

Beyond excited for the next chapter. Time to get to work @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/1eVW6etnqE — Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) March 9, 2020

Ramsey led the Hoosiers last season with 2,454 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Ramsey helped save Indiana’s season from falling off the rails following an injury to Michael Penix Jr., and he helped the Hoosiers reach a rare eight-win season. With Indiana looking forward to going with Penix Jr., a change of scenery was desired by Ramsey. Little did anyone know the next stop would be within the same conference.

As a graduate transfer, Ramsey will be available to play for the Wildcats immediately this fall. He should be a nice boost to the Northwestern offense after the last transfer addition did not quite work out. Hunter Johnson was a former five-star recruit of Clemson, but his transfer to Northwestern yielded just one touchdown and four interceptions in six games last season.

It is worth noting that Indiana and Northwestern are not scheduled to face each other in Big Ten play next season. Of course, the possibility of a Big Ten championship game showdown in Indianapolis would be quite a script to write for Ramsey.

Follow @KevinOnCFB