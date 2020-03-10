Nebraska football loans two players to basketball team for B1G tournament

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve got the right ingredients for a terrible sports comedy “inspired by true events” playing out right before our eyes, people.

Nebraska’s basketball program announced Tuesday it has borrowed football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral from the football team for the Big Ten Tournament.

Banks is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle/forward. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior at Houston’s Westbury Christian in 2018, his last on the court. Banks skipped his senior season to enroll early at Nebraska, and this fall he played in four games while redshirting in his first year on campus.

Vedral was a 3-sport star at Wahoo, Neb.’s Bishop Neumann High School, where he won three state basketball titles while averaging 14.1 points per game as a point guard. He signed with UCF out of high school, then followed Scott Frost to Nebraska and completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards in six games while backing up Adrian Martinez last fall.

The pair will replace guards Cam Mack and Dachron Burke, who are suspended from the tournament.

Nebrasketball enters the Big Ten Tournament tomorrow as the No. 14 (out of 14) seed, tipping off tomorrow night against Indiana. This, of course, means the 7-24 Huskers are just 11 consecutive football-player-led wins away from the most improbable national title in college basketball history.