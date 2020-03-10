Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimbo Fisher has added a new member to his Texas A&M coaching staff. Officially.

In late February, it was reported that Tommie Robinson would be leaving LSU for Texas A&M. Two weeks later, Texas A&M has confirmed that Fisher has hired Robinson.

Robinson will serve as the Aggies’ running backs coach.

“Tommie has outstanding experience working with running backs in his coaching career and has proven to be an excellent recruiter,” the Texas A&M head coach said in a statement. “He will make a great addition to our offensive coaching staff.”

Robinson spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach at LSU. He also served as the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator. Additionally, he held the title of assistant head coach.

Prior to that, Robinson served as the running backs coach at…

USC, 2016.

Texas, 2014-15.

USC, 2013.

NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12.

Miami (Fla.), 2007-09.

Memphis, 2006.

Oklahoma State, 2001.

Utah State, 1992-93.

At the FBS level, Robinson has also been the wide receivers and tight ends coach at Georgia Tech (2002-05). From 1994-97, he was the wide receivers coach at TCU.