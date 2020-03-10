Jimbo Fisher has added a new member to his Texas A&M coaching staff. Officially.
In late February, it was reported that Tommie Robinson would be leaving LSU for Texas A&M. Two weeks later, Texas A&M has confirmed that Fisher has hired Robinson.
Robinson will serve as the Aggies’ running backs coach.
“Tommie has outstanding experience working with running backs in his coaching career and has proven to be an excellent recruiter,” the Texas A&M head coach said in a statement. “He will make a great addition to our offensive coaching staff.”
Robinson spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach at LSU. He also served as the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator. Additionally, he held the title of assistant head coach.
Prior to that, Robinson served as the running backs coach at…
- USC, 2016.
- Texas, 2014-15.
- USC, 2013.
- NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12.
- Miami (Fla.), 2007-09.
- Memphis, 2006.
- Oklahoma State, 2001.
- Utah State, 1992-93.
At the FBS level, Robinson has also been the wide receivers and tight ends coach at Georgia Tech (2002-05). From 1994-97, he was the wide receivers coach at TCU.
Auburn football will be one of the next stops on a MAC transfer’s find-a-new-home tour.
In mid-February, Brandon Council decided to transfer from Akron. Late last week, the offensive lineman confirmed on Twitter that he had taken an official visit to Baylor.
Over the weekend, Rivals.com reported that Council will take an official visit to the Auburn football program later this month. Specifically, the lineman is scheduled to hit The Plains the weekend of March 28.
According to that same website, Council has also garnered interest from LSU, Missouri and USC. As of now, Council has no other visits, official or otherwise, planned.
As Council would be leaving the Zips as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It’s believed that this coming season would be Council’s final season of eligibility, although the player could get a sixth season from the NCAA.
Coming out of high school in North Carolina, Council was a two-star member of Akron’s 2016 recruiting class.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Council started nine games at left guard in 2017. The 6-4, 325-pound lineman then started the first three games of the 2018 season at right tackle before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. That injury plus the redshirt for his first season could potentially trigger a sixth season.
Coming off that injury, Council started all 12 games in 2019. Council played every position along the offensive line this past season.
For the second time in a couple of days, a Power Five school, in this case Texas A&M, is on the right side of a portal about-face. We think.
Friday, it was reported that Indiana running back Sampson James, who entered the NCAA transfer database earlier in the week, had opted to remain with the Hoosiers. Over the weekend, it was reported that Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal is not listed in the portal and remains enrolled in classes at the university. That development would qualify as a surprise.
O’Neal had announced on Twitter late last month that he had entered the portal. Thus far, the player hasn’t confirmed the apparent course-reversal and decision to remain in College Station on the same social media website.
Additionally, there’s been no update on O’Neal’s status from Texas A&M as well.
A four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018, O’Neal was the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 8 safety in the country. Most notably, O’Neal was the highest-rated member of the Aggies’ class that year.
O’Neal was part of Jimbo Fisher‘s first recruiting class after taking over as the A&M football head coach in December of 2017.
As a true freshman, O’Neal appeared in all 13 games for A&M. Most of that action came on special teams. This past season, the safety started eight of the 12 games in which he played.
O’Neal had been one of nearly a dozen Texas A&M football players who had entered the portal this current cycle.
For the second time in a couple of days, a Power Five school, in this case Texas A&M, is on the right side of a portal about-face. We think.
Friday, it was reported that Indiana running back Sampson James, who entered the NCAA transfer database earlier in the week, had opted to remain with the Hoosiers. Over the weekend, it was reported that Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal is not listed in the portal and remains enrolled in classes at the university. That development would qualify as a surprise.
O’Neal had announced on Twitter late last month that he had entered the portal. Thus far, the player hasn’t confirmed the apparent course-reversal and decision to remain in College Station on the same social media website.
Additionally, there’s been no update on O’Neal’s status from Texas A&M as well.
A four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018, O’Neal was the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 8 safety in the country. Most notably, O’Neal was the highest-rated member of the Aggies’ class that year.
O’Neal was part of Jimbo Fisher‘s first recruiting class after taking over as the A&M football head coach in December of 2017.
As a true freshman, O’Neal appeared in all 13 games for A&M. Most of that action came on special teams. This past season, the safety started eight of the 12 games in which he played.
O’Neal had been one of nearly a dozen Texas A&M football players who had entered the portal this current cycle.
Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered over the weekend. According to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel, which was first to report the news of the incident, the leg injury is not considered life-threatening.
Davis was shot in the upper left leg shortly after midnite on Saturday, March 7. At this time, it is unknown who shot Davis, and it is still unknown if Davis was a target. Police are currently investigating the situation. While witnesses interviewed by police suggested Davis was the victim of a self-inflicted gun wound, Davis has been adamant that was not the case.
“We are thankful that Brandon’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a statement from Tennessee’s athletics department said on Monday. “We are gathering information as it becomes available.”
Davis appeared in one game in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt player. Tennessee is closing in on beginning spring practices, but it is unknown what timeline Davis is currently looking at before being able to participate in spring practices.