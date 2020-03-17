Indiana football
Indiana’s strength coach could be the third-highest paid in the country

By John TaylorMar 17, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
When it comes to the strength & conditioning aspect of the sport, Indiana football is stepping up with the big boys of college football.

Amidst speculation that had him connected to Alabama, it was confirmed earlier this month that David Ballou was leaving Indiana football for Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s Director of Sports Performance. Nearly two weeks later, the Hoosiers confirmed that Aaron Wellman has been hired as the program’s strength coach.

Officially, Wellman’s title at IU will be that of senior assistant athletic director for football performance.

“We strive to provide our student-athletes with the best in all aspects of our program and Aaron Wellman’s hire does just that,” Indiana football head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Bringing in his elite expertise is a game-changer. Aaron has worked at the highest levels in both college and professional football. We are excited for his arrival and believe he will take our strength and conditioning to another level.”

Wellman comes to Indiana football from the NFL, where he spent the past four seasons as the strength & conditioning coach for the New York Giants.  The Indiana native also has previous strength coach experience in the Big Ten as he served at that capacity at Michigan from 2011-14.

This will also serve as an employment homecoming of sorts as Wellman began his career with Indiana football.  From 1997-98, Wellman was a graduate assistant with the Hoosiers.  From 1998-2001, he was the assistant strength & conditioning coach with the program.

“It’s exciting to be back at a University we love, and to work with a coaching staff and team we believe in,” Wellman said. “We’re anxious to get started.”

While it’s not yet been confirmed by the school, it’s reported that Indiana football will pay Wellman $700,000 annually as its strength coach.  If that’s accurate, it would make Wellman the third-highest-paid strength coach in college football, behind only Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti ($801,150) and Iowa’s Chris Doyle ($800,000).

It should also be noted that Alabama has yet to announce Ballou’s salary with the Crimson Tide.  The man Ballou replaced, Scott Cochran, earned $595,000 in 2019.  Only four strength coaches last year made more than Cochran, who left for an on-field role at Georgia.

Fresno State’s all-time leading rusher named RB coach at North Dakota

By Bryan FischerMar 17, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
Fresno State’s all-time leading rusher is moving up the coaching ranks rather quickly.

According to a release, former Bulldogs tailback Robbie Rouse has been named the new running backs coach at North Dakota.

“I’m very appreciative of Coach (Bubba) Schweigert for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the UND coaching and for my family to join the Grand Forks community,” said Rouse in a statement. “I am excited to get things going and get with the running backs.”

Rouse left Fresno in 2013 as the program’s leader with 4,647 yards rushing. He also scored 37 rushing touchdowns over his four year career too.

After a brief stint in the NFL and the CFL, Rouse recently got into coaching in 2017 at Division III College of St. Scholastica. After that, he moved on to Augustana and helped lead the team into the Division II playoff.

Now the former Fresno State star is back in the Division I ranks at UND.

ACC ends any hope of holding spring football, cancels athletic activities for 2019-20

By Bryan FischerMar 17, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
The ACC extinguished any hope of having spring football in the conference on Tuesday.

Following a host of similar decisions from around the country, the league became the latest to cancel all athletic activities and practices through the end of the academic year:

Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Activities and games had previously just been suspended until further notice following the cancelation of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The move comes as every other FBS conference — sans the SEC for the moment — has officially canceled the rest of their spring sports. Almost all have ruled out spring football practice as well.

These are uncharted waters for most athletics administrators but it’s pretty clear from the host of announcements that the next time anybody can hope to see any sort of football being practiced or played is later this summer at the very earliest.

Pair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairs up for 2020 AD of the Year

By Bryan FischerMar 17, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Two recent chairmen of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee are up for a major award.

While sports around the country are mostly on hiatus due to the response to the coronavirus, Sports Business Journal is still pushing forward with their prestigious Athletic Director of the Year Award for 2020.

Two of the five finalists? None other than two names CFB fans are intimately familiar with from their CFP duties in Oregon’s Rob Mullens and Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt.

Mullens is coming off his two-year stint as chairman by finishing his duties last December. The Ducks AD is up for the hardware for his duties in Eugene of course, not just explaining a top 25 on a weekly basis in the fall. The school just recently became the first to win the Pac-12 men’s/women’s basketball titles to go along with a football championship as well. Oregon also captured a Rose Bowl victory to kick off 2020 too.

As for Hocutt, he preceded Mullens as chairman of the CFP. The Red Raiders found a ton of success in last year’s men’s basketball run to the national title game and dealt with the transition to new football coach Matt Wells.

Boise State’s Curt Apsey, Baylor’s Mack Rhoades and Florida’s Scott Stricklin were also named finalists. The latter is also a current selection committee member.

Hocutt and Mullen’s names being up for the award could be good news for Iowa fans. That’s because Hawkeyes AD Gary Barta was named their successor as the new CFP selection committee chairman going forward.

Report: Miami adds FCS Central Connecticut State to 2021 schedule

By John TaylorMar 17, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
This takes a little bit of the shine off of the 2021 schedule for Miami football.

Way back in September of 2017, it was confirmed that Miami and Alabama would start the 2021 season against each other in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the top-ranked Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl.  The win gave UA its first national championship since 1979 and ended the mighty Miami football team’s 29-game winning streak.

Fast-forward nearly three years, and it’s now being reported that Miami has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season has been completed.  Suffice to say, this won’t be an Alabama-level game for The U as FBSchedules.com has learned that Miami football will face Central Connecticut State University on Sept. 25 of that year.

As of yet, Miami has yet to officially confirm the matchup.

Of course, that game against the FCS team will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.  It will mark the first-ever matchup between the programs.

CCSU will reportedly receive $650,000 for the one-off matchup.

To the credit of Miami football, the ACC school also has a game against Michigan State scheduled for that season.  The fourth and final non-conference game for The U that the 2021 campaign will be against Appalachian State.

As noted by FBSchedules.com, Miami football is scheduled to host Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech and travel to Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Pitt in 2021.