Notre Dame to host UNLV in 2022

Presuming we’re all still alive and playing football in 2022, Notre Dame just added another home game.
UNLV announced Tuesday it will trek to South Bend for an Oct. 20, 2022 game against the Fighting Irish. The game will be the first between the two programs, assuming they don’t clash in a bowl game in 2020 or ’21.
“Nothing says college football history more than playing a game at Notre Dame,” said UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois. “We are looking forward to taking our team and our fans to South Bend for what is sure to be a memorable experience.”
Notre Dame will pay UNLV $1.35 million for the game, UNLV’s announcement said.
The UNLV game leaves Notre Dame with just one blank spot on its 2022 slate. In addition to the Rebels, the Irish will host Marshall, Cal, Stanford, Clemson and Boston College with road trips to Ohio State, USC, North Carolina, Syracuse and a neutral site game with Navy. The 12th game will likely be a home date.
UNLV also has a Sept. 10 trip to Cal lined up. Perhaps the Irish, Rebels and Bears can get to work on a three-way rivalry trophy.
The SEC has put the final nail in the NCAA coffin this spring.
The conference announced on Tuesday that they were joining their FBS peers in canceling all spring sport competitions, spring football, spring football games and pro days as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
The league did leave open the slight possibility that team and individual practices could still happen this spring as they remain just “suspended” through at least April 15. Still, that seems like just a placeholder for the time being as most others like the ACC and Pac-12 have put an end to that line of thinking.
As a result of the SEC’s decision, every FBS conference has now canceled their spring sports through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Louisville is going to have quite the party on their hands in the fall if the (sports) world has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic in time.
In an announcement on Tuesday, the organization responsible for the Kentucky Derby announced that the annual spring staple on NBC is moving to Labor Day weekend this year. Obviously gathering 100,000+ people in one place goes against the recommendations of authorities in light of the COVID-19 outbreak so the decision to move the race to later in the year is pretty unsurprising.
However, that sure sets up an interesting week in the Commonwealth. The 146th running of the Derby was originally set for Saturday, May 2 but will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 (the Kentucky Oaks will run the day prior). As many readers of CFTalk will note, that’s the traditional opening weekend in college football and the first full Saturday slate of games in the sport.
In what may be a fortuitous bit of circumstances for some in the city, the Louisville Cardinals are scheduled to hold their opening game of the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 against N.C. State. That decision was made a while ago not knowing that moving the derby was a possibility obviously but makes things on the calendar in the city workout a bit better than if they had overlapped more.
Fans of the other major college football team in the state might not be quite as lucky though as Kentucky’s 2020 opener against Eastern Michigan is scheduled for that same Labor Day weekend Saturday (kickoff time TBD). It’s possible that game eventually gets moved up to either Thursday or Friday in order to allow Wildcats fans to watch the game in Lexington before taking in the derby. Like most things however, such a move is on the back-burner for the time being as everybody deals with a new reality in the wake of the spreading COVID-19 virus.
Either way, the Kentucky Derby being held in the fall for the first time means it will clash directly with college football in the Commonwealth and beyond. Such, sadly, is life right now as the sports calendar does its best to adjust to the continued coronavirus outbreak.
The off-field coaching staff at Kentucky added a new member to its ranks this week.
According to numerous reports, Mark Stoops has brought recent Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky to Lexington. Per Kentucky Sports Radio, the pro football veteran will serve as a defensive quality control coach.
While his duties will not include recruiting or anything similar as a non-full time coach, the addition of Manusky is quite an interesting one. He served as Jay Gruden’s DC in D.C. the last three years and also held that same title for the Colts, Chargers and 49ers.
A former Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, Manusky spent over a decade as a player in the NFL before taking up coaching. He’s never been an assistant in the college ranks before so this is certainly a new experience for him — to say nothing of not being allowed to coach between the lines due to NCAA rules.
While at Kentucky, Manusky is expected to help focus in on the linebackers as well as provide general input on that side of the ball. Stoops is already a defensive minded head coach and ‘Cats DC Brad White coached with Manusky in Indianapolis together.
We’ve seen numerous SEC programs stock up on analysts over the past few years and it appears that UK is the latest to up the ante in this growing trend by adding a big name NFL coordinator to their ranks.
Fresno State’s all-time leading rusher is moving up the coaching ranks rather quickly.
According to a release, former Bulldogs tailback Robbie Rouse has been named the new running backs coach at North Dakota.
“I’m very appreciative of Coach (Bubba) Schweigert for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the UND coaching and for my family to join the Grand Forks community,” said Rouse in a statement. “I am excited to get things going and get with the running backs.”
Rouse left Fresno in 2013 as the program’s leader with 4,647 yards rushing. He also scored 37 rushing touchdowns over his four year career too.
After a brief stint in the NFL and the CFL, Rouse recently got into coaching in 2017 at Division III College of St. Scholastica. After that, he moved on to Augustana and helped lead the team into the Division II playoff.
Now the former Fresno State star is back in the Division I ranks at UND.