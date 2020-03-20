Florida working on contract extension with Dan Mullen

Football at Florida is on hiatus for the moment. Well, on the field at least.
Off the field? Business is still moving forward. According to the Gainesville Sun, the school is in the process of negotiating a new contract with head coach Dan Mullen.
“I don’t know,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said of a timetable on signing something. “I expect Dan to be here a long time.”
Signing Mullen up for more years (and, let’s be honest, more money) is not unsurprising at this point. He’s led Florida to a pair of New Year’s Six Bowl victories in his first two seasons in Gainesville. Overall with the team he’s 21-5 after taking over a program that had won just four games the year prior.
There were also a number of vague rumors linking him with the NFL this offseason.
Mullen is halfway through his original six-year deal he signed upon coming over from Mississippi State. Per USA Today, he made $6.07 million in 2019. That mark was good enough to be the 10th highest paid public school head coach in the country — but just the fifth in the SEC.
Without a new deal, Mullen will be bumped down at least one notch from those numbers as well with LSU’s Ed Orgeron signing a new mega deal after the Tigers’ national title.
It sounds like something will be done to add money/years over the coming week(s) for Mullen however as UF locks up their coach for the long term ahead of what should be a big campaign in 2020 as potential SEC East favorites.
Army has reached into the pro ranks to find their next director of recruiting for football.
The school announced on Thursday that 1989 West Point grad Mike Sullivan was returning to upstate New York to take the vital off-field position for the academy.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Sullivan back home to the banks of the Hudson and the Army football brotherhood,” head coach Jeff Monken said in a school release. “His wealth of knowledge of the academy and his wealth of experience in the NFL make him a premier addition to our team. He will be a great source of knowledge for our staff and players and will help us continue to raise the bar in our recruiting efforts and development of our players.”
Sullivan has had a diverse coaching career that most recently included a stint as QB coach for the Denver Broncos under Vance Joseph. He also spent two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and three more in the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Perhaps the highlight of Sullivan’s career came with an earlier run with the Giants from 2004-2011, coaching both wide receivers and quarterbacks. While with the franchise he won a pair of Super Bowl rings as well.
“I’m thrilled to come back to my alma mater,” said Sullivan. “The Academy has always been a very special place to me, and I’m both excited and grateful to rejoin Army football.”
The lengthy resume certainly is an interesting match at Army even with the obvious alumni connections. Obviously the Black Knights are an option-based offensive team to start with. Add in the fact that they also operate in a unique space in FBS when it comes to recruiting and it’s a bit of an unexpected move.
Still, it’s hard to pass up somebody who knows the academy quite like a successful alum who has Super Bowl rings to plop on the table. Perhaps the bigger question is actually more along the lines of when Sullivan can actually start his new gig given recruiting restrictions across the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Either way, the former infantry officer has quite the task ahead of him.
Spring football is officially no more in Conference USA.
In a release posted Thursday evening, the league confirmed all spring practices the rest of the academic year were canceled as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Spring athletic competition was canceled earlier in the week.
“Following further discussion with the Conference USA Athletics Directors with approval by the Board of Directors, C-USA announced today the cancelation of formal and organized practice, effective immediately. All other team activities will be governed by NCAA rules within each institution’s discretion,” a statement read.
The move is unsurprising given the growing fight against the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Most universities in the conference have already shutdown for the spring and even if things were to get close to normal sometime soon, the idea of getting together for a few spring football practices seems a tad insignificant in the big picture.
Still, the news has to be a blow to new coaching staffs at UTSA, Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic in particular.
All FBS leagues so far have wound up canceling spring athletic competitions but the door for spring football has been left ajar in various states. The SEC has notably kept it open even if a return to the field seems unlikely.
That won’t be the case in CUSA as the next time pads will be popping will (hopefully) come late this summer.
The decision by Scott Cochran to jump from Alabama to Georgia has indirectly impacted another SEC program in Tennessee.
Confirming a number of earlier reports, Vols strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald announced on his Twitter account that he would indeed be leaving Rocky Top for the same position with the New York Giants.
The decision by Fitzgerald results in a return to the pro ranks after also spending four years with the Houston Texans. He has been with UT the past two seasons and also had stops leading the strength programs with Penn State and South Carolina among others.
With the Giants, Fitzgerald replaces Aaron Wellman as strength and conditioning coach. The latter left a vacancy as a result of his pricey departure for Indiana. That move in turn came about as the result of David Ballou being plucked by Nick Saban to take over for Cochran in Tuscaloosa.
Now it’s suddenly time for Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to have an opening as the strength coach musical chairs continues a bit more. Who knew Cochran’s jump to an on-field role would have so many dominoes across the SEC (and elsewhere) but such is the case even with the game of football pretty much on pause due to the coronavirus at the moment.
One lower-level transfer has caught the attention of the Indiana and West Virginia football programs.
Earlier this offseason, Hampton University offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. According to 247Sports.com, Wilson had been scheduled to take a visit to Indiana in the coming weeks, but the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic placed those plans on hold. In addition to Indiana, Wilson was looking to take a trip to visit the West Virginia football program. Those plans are on hold, for the same reason.
Prior to the ban, Wilson had taken official visits to Georgia State and Liberty.
So, what is the lineman looking for in a new school?
“I have to see the school, the program, their training room. Talk to the offensive coaches and see how I fit in. Things of that nature,” Wilson said. “And I want to see how they can help me improve my situation to get drafted.”
It’s expected that Wilson will visit both the Illinois and West Virginia football programs when the ban is lifted. He will also use his fifth allotted official visit to an unspecified school before making a final decision. Regardless of where he ultimately lands, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately.
The 2020 season would be Wilson’s fifth year of eligibility. He’s hoping that a coaching change at Hampton will allow for a sixth season.