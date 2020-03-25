Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A redheaded Texas A&M cult hero is heading to an old Big 12 rival in Oklahoma football.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Conner McQueen is expected to join Lincoln Riley‘s extended Oklahoma football staff. Specifically, McQueen is expected to serve as an analyst on the offensive side of the ball for the Sooners.

While there’s been confirmation from the Oklahoma football program, McQueen changed a portion of his Twitter profile to read “Offensive Analyst at the University of Oklahoma.”

SOURCE: #UCLA staffer Conner McQueen is joining the #OU staff as an offensive analyst. The former #TAMU QB cult hero worked with the Bruins defensive staff the past two seasons. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 24, 2020

The past two seasons, McQueen served as a graduate assistant coach under Chip Kelly at UCLA.

From 2012-16, McQueen was a member of the Texas A&M football team. While officially listed as a quarterback, McQueen never threw a pass for the Aggies. Instead, he served as TAMU’s primary holder from 2014-16. He also saw some action in that same role as a redshirt freshman in 2013.

In May of 2017, he was named as an offensive analyst at his alma mater. He then moved on to Kelly’s Pac-12 program before leaving there for Oklahoma football.

As for his cult-hero status and the origins of it? From SI.com: