Ex-A&M QB Conner McQueen expected to take analyst role at Oklahoma

By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
A redheaded Texas A&M cult hero is heading to an old Big 12 rival in Oklahoma football.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Conner McQueen is expected to join Lincoln Riley‘s extended Oklahoma football staff. Specifically, McQueen is expected to serve as an analyst on the offensive side of the ball for the Sooners.

While there’s been confirmation from the Oklahoma football program, McQueen changed a portion of his Twitter profile to read “Offensive Analyst at the University of Oklahoma.”

The past two seasons, McQueen served as a graduate assistant coach under Chip Kelly at UCLA.

From 2012-16, McQueen was a member of the Texas A&M football team. While officially listed as a quarterback, McQueen never threw a pass for the Aggies. Instead, he served as TAMU’s primary holder from 2014-16. He also saw some action in that same role as a redshirt freshman in 2013.

In May of 2017, he was named as an offensive analyst at his alma mater.  He then moved on to Kelly’s Pac-12 program before leaving there for Oklahoma football.

As for his cult-hero status and the origins of it? From SI.com:

The red-haired former walk-on, the grandson of Texas high school coaching legend Bob McQueen, became something of a cult hero around College Station during his time as a player. McQueen’s self-effacing, upbeat personality made him a favorite among teammates and eventually Aggie diehards. He even had his own weekly segment, “The Red Zone” (a nod to his hair), on the radio show run by A&M athletics.

Ex-UConn OL Cam DeGeorge announces grad transfer to Louisville

By Kevin McGuireMar 25, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Louisville is about to add an offensive lineman with plenty of starting experience to the nest. Cam DeGeorge announced, via Twitter, he is going to be heading to Louisville to wrap up his college football career.

“Excited to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at The University of Louisville,” DeGeorge announced on Wednesday.

DeGeorge is transferring from UConn, where he was a starter for the majority of his three years with the Huskies. It was reported DeGeorge entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 23. DeGeorge is the latest in a long list of offensive linemen that have been added to the Louisville program since head coach Scott Satterfield was hired by the program. Satterfield’s focus on bulking up the offensive line as quickly as possible has been evident given the number of linemen coming to Louisville through the transfer portal.

Adding a lineman with nearly three years of starting experience is quite a luxury to have for any program. The lack of a spring practice schedule at Louisville means DeGeorge won’t be able to join his new teammates on the practice field until the summer, or whenever football activities are cleared to resume.

As a grad transfer, DeGeorge is immediately eligible to play for Louisville in 2020.

James Franklin would lock the country down amid coronavirus pandemic

By Kevin McGuireMar 25, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Penn State head coach James Franklin held a spring press conference on Wednesday afternoon. That’s not too out of the ordinary. This is about the time of year when Franklin and other college football coaches begin meeting with the media as spring football practices are in full swing. Of course, this year is different with no spring football to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. So Franklin’s press conference on Wednesday was not held in a full media room in Beaver Stadium. Instead, Franklin sat in front of a desktop computer and hopped in a Zoom conference call and met with the members of the Penn State media, because everyone seems to be hopping on Zoom these days.

Naturally, how Penn State is operating its football program at this time was one of the major topics of conversation, to which Franklin noted there are more Zoom calls ongoing with coaches and players to keep the communication going during this bizarre spring.

“Not having spring practice is the focus for our players, but the magnitude of this is much more significant,” Franklin said when discussing the current state of affairs in Happy Valley. “This is much bigger than sports & something that the entire world is dealing with. Sports take a back seat to that.”

Franklin made his point fairly clear. If it were up to him, the entire country would be shut down until the virus is under control.

Like many other states, Pennsylvania has been on a shutdown for non-life-essential businesses since last Friday, with some exceptions sprinkled throughout the state. The Big Ten has also shut down all spring athletic activities, and the NCAA shut down all recruiting activities. All of this leaves Franklin with plenty of time to sit in front of a computer.

Franklin noted he is unsure just when he will be able to see his team in person once again, but the discussions are underway to determine how much time may be needed in order to prepare for the new season.

COVID-19 could lead to OTAs in college football

By Kevin McGuireMar 25, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
With the forced absence of spring football in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, there are some questions about what will happen to the college football schedule moving forward. Assuming the season does get a chance to start on time, perhaps one of the biggest questions remaining is whether or not football programs will be able to get in any additional practice time to make up for the loss of up to 15 spring football practices.

There may be no way to truly get a firm grasp on what the NCAA is thinking one day-to-day basis, but a growing consensus seems to be leaning toward expecting the NCAA to address this concern to some degree. Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork is among the notable names expecting the NCAA to allow programs to hold what would amount to the college football equivalent of an NFL minicamp or off-season activity. Per Suzanne Halliburton of the Austin American-Statesman, via Twitter;

Echoing that idea, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated stated noted “several ADs” appear to be in the same boat as Bjork, which suggests this is an idea that has been discussed across the coaching community and/or the AD community.

There are some complications that arise from adding extra football practices in the summer, however. As Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a Zoom conference call with the media on Wednesday, adding additional football activities to the summer schedule leads to a reduction in family and vacation time for coaches and pretty much everyone else involved.

Is there a perfect solution to this unique situation? probably not. The extra time to practice would be a benefit for every program, of course. This is especially true for programs with a significant amount of coaching turnover, and not just the head coaching changes.

Washington State football issues statements on death of starting safety Bryce Beekman

By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Washington State football has publicly addressed another tragedy that has hit the program.

It has been confirmed by the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night.  Beekman was just 22 years of age.

No details surrounding Beekman’s death have been detailed.  A short time ago, Wazzu released a pair of statements in the university’s first public comments on Beekman’s passing.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” said new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

According to the school’s release, Rolovich informed the team of the news Tuesday night.

The school also added that “[a]ll WSU students needing immediate assistance can contact the 24/7 WSU Crisis Line at 509-335-2159. Staff and faculty can receive assistance at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) State toll-free number at 1-877-313-4455.”

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state.  He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60.  He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.