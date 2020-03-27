College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tennessee suspends DB after he allegedly punched police officer

THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged that Kenneth George Jr. punched a police officer as the officer was attempting to clear a crowd off the streets, leaving him facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct. In August, George pleaded guilty to a pair of charges and was sentenced to one year of probation. Off suspension, the cornerback started six of the 13 games in which he played this past season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa back to throwing (some) for Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: The star quarterback suffered a hand injury during the first practice of the spring and underwent surgery. Of course, Tagovailoa went on to suffer a more noteworthy injury the following year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: UNLV ‘very excited’ to share Las Vegas stadium with Raiders

THE SYNOPSIS: On this date three years ago, NFL owners approved the Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas starting with the 2020 season. It was also confirmed that the NFL team’s new stadium would serve as the college football home for UNLV. Work on that stadium continues.

2016

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: James Franklin in bunny costume tackling candy-filled piñata? Why not

THE SYNOPSIS: The headline pretty much says it all, no?

2015

THE HEADLINE: Likely starter at QB for Vandy chooses medical school over football

THE SYNOPSIS: A history of injuries, including concussions, triggered Patton Robinette‘s decision to retire from the sport. Exiting spring practice a week earlier, Robinette was widely viewed as the front-runner to start under center for the Commodores in 2015.

2013

THE HEADLINE: The NCAA’s laughable case against Miami reportedly takes another bad turn

THE SYNOPSIS: If you’re a fan of The U and in the mood to get pissed off all over again, just click on the link above. NCAA and unmitigated disaster come to mind.

2010

THE HEADLINE: The one where Urban apologizes

THE SYNOPSIS: Then the Florida head coach, Urban Meyer privately apologized to a journalist he had very publicly lambasted three days earlier.

2009

THE HEADLINE: OU RECRUIT ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES*

THE SYNOPSIS: The recruit, Justin Chaisson, joined the Oklahoma football program a couple of months after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges. The defensive lineman went on to leave the Sooners the following August.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)