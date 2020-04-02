Ed Orgeron, wife Kelly divorcing after 23 years of marriage

Coming off a high on it, Ed Orgeron is hitting a low off the field.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, Ed Orgeron filed a petition for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Kelly Orgeron. The petition was filed by Ed Orgeron Feb. 26, two days after the LSU head coach stated in the petition that the couple had separated.
The separation came five days after the couple’s 23rd anniversary. It also came a little over two months after LSU claimed its first national championship since 2007.
From the Baton Rouge Advocate:
Orgeron states he is entitled to have the exclusive use and occupancy of the former matrimonial domicile in Baton Rouge, and he has no objection to Kelly Orgeron being granted exclusive use and occupancy of a home in Mandeville, “until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition.”
Orgeron and his wife have twin sons, Parker and Cody. Those two were born a year after the couple was married. Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, a son from Kelly’s previous marriage, was an offensive analyst for Orgeron this past season.
Two weeks after LSU beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game, Ed Orgeron agreed to a six-year, $42 million contract extension. The new deal netted the coach a $3 million raise.
There is yet another development on the punting front for Michigan State.
Last year, Bryce Baringer placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. As we noted this week, Baringer pulled his name out of the portal, an indication that the punter has decided to remain as part of the Michigan State football team.
Around the same time, MSU released an updated roster. Conspicuously absent was the name of Jack Bouwmeester. A Michigan State official subsequently confirmed that Bouwmeester has returned to his native Australia. No reason was given for that development. It’s unclear at this point whether the move is permanent or temporary.
Whether related or not to Bouwmeester’s departure, Mitchell Crawford confirmed Tuesday to mlive.com that he has received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Crawford, also an Aussie, would be leaving UTEP as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to use his final year of eligibility with the Spartans.
In two seasons with the Miners, Crawford averaged 39.7 yards on his 134 punts. Of those, 29 landed inside the 20-yard line. In 2018, the Queensland native earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Baringer began his collegiate career at Illinois. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017, Baringer transferred to Michigan State prior to the start of the 2018 season. Because of injuries that year to the two punters ahead of him on the depth chart, Baringer played in four games. In that action, he averaged 32.4 yards on 15 punts. Four of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line.
Baringer and Crawford are now two of four punters currently on the Michigan State roster. The others are redshirt junior walk-on Tyler Hunt and redshirt freshman walk-on Evan Morris. Hunt was the second of the two punters injured during that 2018 season. Hunt, who replaced the injured starter Jake Hartbarger that year, started five games, punting 36 times for an average of 40.1 yards per.
Oregon State, step on up as the subject of the next installment of “The Days of Our Portal Lives.”
According to 247Sports.com, Conner Warick has taken the first step in leaving Oregon State by entering his name into the transfer database. An Oregon State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman is in the portal.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Coming out of high school, Warick was a three-star signee as part of the Class of 2018 for Oregon State. He was rated as the No. 25 player regardless of position in the state of Washington.
In his two seasons at OSU, Warick didn’t make an appearance for the Beavers. The search for a better shot at playing time triggered the lineman’s decision.
Oregon State is coming off a five-win 2019 campaign in Jonathan Smith‘s second season as head football coach. That marked the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2014 in Mike Riley’s last season. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that OSU is working on a contract extension for Smith, who has gone 7-17 in his two seasons.
Houston is the latest college football program to be hit with a tragedy involving a current or former player.
Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle has reported that Earl Foster (pictured, right) was killed in an East Houston shooting Tuesday night. According to the report, Foster was found dead outside of a gas station.
Duarte also wrote that “[a] female companion was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”
The shooting reportedly happened somewhere other than the gas station. “The vehicle arrived at the gas station and asked for help,” the report stated.
As of this posting, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.
Foster, a three-star prospect coming out of Lamar High School in Houston, was a safety for the Houston football team from 2012-15. He appeared in 49 games for the Cougars. All of his action came in a reserve role or on special teams.
The Houston football program expressed sadness over Foster’s death.
Craig Naivar, who was Foster’s position coach in 2015, posted on Twitter his sadness over the development.
“The relationships & bonds built thru competition, the grind & fellowship last forever,” the new USC safeties coach wrote. Very saddened today to hear of the loss of one of our brothers. Please keep Earl & his family close you your hearts, in your thoughts & prayers, Love you buddy.”
A very experienced player who could replace Justin Herbert has been added to the Oregon football roster. Reportedly.
In mid-December, Anthony Brown took the first step in leaving Boston College by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Four months later, the quarterback is ready to take the next step as Yahoo Sports! is reporting that Brown is set to be added to the Oregon football roster.
As a graduate transfer, Brown would be eligible to play for the Oregon football team in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
In mid-October, Brown suffered a knee injury that was serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 season. He also saw his redshirt freshman season in 2017 cut short because of a knee injury.
In between the twin knee injuries, Brown had started 18 straight games under center for the Eagles — 12 in 2018, six in 2019. All told, he started 28 games during his time with the ACC school.
Brown, whose decision to transfer came a week or so after head coach Steve Addazio was fired, will apparently finish his time at BC with 4,738 yards, 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in completing nearly 55 percent of his 680 pass attempts. he also ran for 421 yards and another four touchdowns.
Oregon currently has three quarterbacks on its football roster. Those are redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, redshirt freshman Cale Millen and true freshman Jay Butterfield. Shough is the only one in that group who has actually attempted a pass at the collegiate level. As Herbert’s primary backup in 2019, Shough completed 12-of-15 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Butterfield was a four-star member of the Oregon football Class of 2020. The California high schooler was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country in this year’s class. He’s widely viewed as as the quarterback of the future for the Ducks.