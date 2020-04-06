Larry Scott reportedly taking 20 percent pay cut as Pac-12 cuts back during coronavirus pandemic

With the sports world on indefinite hold, cutbacks and budget adjustments are being made just about everywhere. The Pac-12 is no exception as commissioner Larry Scott will reportedly be taking a temporary pay cut.

According to veteran college football reporter Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the cuts within the Pac-12 will not stop there. The conference will also be cutting back on pay to additional executive staff members. On top of that, Pac-12 Networks will be laying off 8% of its staff (which Wilner reports to be roughly 12 full-time employees).

#Pac12 commissioner Larry Scott to take 20% pay cut & exec staff taking 10% cuts thru June (at least), plus P12Nets laying off 8% of workforce – per internal doc obtained by the Hotline. Story coming — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) April 6, 2020

The Pac-12 Network has had its share of problems as it was, but with no live sports to be airing or reacting to, the budget cuts with the conference’s network are not exactly surprising.

As for Scott, the commissioner of the conference is among the leaders in power conference commissioner salary. Scott was reportedly receiving a salary of $5.2 million when last reported last year. Only Jim Delany of the Big Ten was making more in his final year on the Big Ten books. As reported by Wilner, the salary cutback is scheduled to run through June at this point. What happens after June remains to be seen.

