As if there’s not enough spitty college football news already. Now, this?

It’s an open secret that ESPN is looking to move on from the current Monday Night Football crew of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. The World Wide Leader’s pursuit of Tony Romo failed to bear fruit. The same with Peyton Manning.

So, if ESPN is to shake up its MNF booth, to where will they turn? Apparently, the most high-profile college football booth.

From the New York Post:

ESPN has put the idea of moving its college team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit back on the table, but is wary of creating a problem with its national championship duo. They can’t be ruled out, though, just yet.

Fowler, who will turn 58 in August, has been a part of ESPN’s college football coverage since 1988. From 1990 through the 2014 season, the Colorado native served as the ringmaster of the wildly popular College Gameday show. In taking over for Brent Musburger as the play-by-play voice of the network’s Saturday night college football showcase in 2015, Fowler handed over the GameDay reins to Rece Davis.

The 50-year-old Herbstreit has been a part of the GameDay cast since 1996. In 2015, the former Ohio State quarterback joined Fowler in the Saturday night booth.

Herbstreit, of course, made some noise late last month where he proclaimed that he will “be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens.” Conversely, Davis expressed guarded optimism that there will be a season.