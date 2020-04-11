Getty Images

NCAA kicking St. Thomas’ football move to Division I to June

By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
St. Thomas will not be finding out about their future this month after all.

The NCAA recently confirmed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their upcoming Division I Board of Directors meeting in late April will no longer include discussions on reclassification of athletic programs. The news was a blow to really only one school in particular as the Tommies were hoping to hear more about their potential shift from Division III to the FCS ranks.

“We fully understand and support the NCAA’s reasons behind shifting their agenda for their April meeting,” athletic director Phil Esten said in a statement. “Our primary focus right now is making sure our student athletes have the resources they need from a physical and mental health perspective, while completing their spring courses and making academic progress towards their degrees during the unprecedented challenges we’re all facing this semester with COVID-19. We are continuing to assess the best transition path for St. Thomas into Division-I, if the NCAA allows us to make the move. I remain optimistic about our future.”

The university made headlines last year when the MIAC kicked them out for being too good at athletics — particularly football. That prompted a series of questions over just where the Tommies would play in the near future. A lifeline was provided by the Summit League in the form of a tentative invitation but that came with the caveat that the school could make the transition up two levels in the NCAA structure.

Though others had made such a move before, it typically took over a decade. The tiny Minnesota-based program was looking to do it all in one swoop, thus needing the NCAA to step in and make a few tweaks to the process.

The hope had been to have the groundwork laid during April’s meeting with the D1 Management Council. Now that’s no longer the case given the pressing issues brought about by the coronavirus.

It sounds like an answer will come at some point in the summer but until then, you can file this under the unexpected consequences from a pandemic that has upset pretty much every aspect of college athletics from the on-field to other more mundane administrative tasks.

Nebraska still saying no to beer sales at Memorial Stadium

By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Whenever football returns at Nebraska, don’t expect to toast the team with a beer in your seat Huskers fans.

Speaking to the Omaha World-Herald on Friday, NU athletic director Bill Moos ruled out the potential for beer/alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium any time soon.

“That is not going to happen,” Moos said. “I’m not in charge of that, saying that will happen. That’s a decision above me. I do not see that happening in the future. What we want to make sure is, we have people in the stadium.

“That has to do more with their comfort, healthwise, than it does the amenities that could be offered.”

Such a stance is a contrast to Moos’ peers at the moment. Athletic directors around the Big Ten have opened up the taps in the past few years. The trend is also growing at an even bigger pace nationally.

The need for such “new revenue streams” could carry even greater importance at Nebraska in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial shortages across the board. Some schools stand to make millions in sales — a line item that could help (in part) balance out shortfalls from recent NCAA distributions.

To his credit, Moos has at least been consistent on the subject. Upon taking over in Lincoln, the former Washington State AD put the issue on the back-burner.

It seems like that will be the case for the foreseeable future too. While some fans might want to partake in an adult beverage (or two) to help ease the pain of the last few years, that won’t be an option inside Memorial for Big Red moving forward.

Days later and completely missing the point, Mike Gundy apologizes for those offended by comments

Mike Gundy
By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Mike Gundy would like to apologize.

No, not for what the Oklahoma State head coach said, just to those who took offense to what he said. That distinction is key to note when reading what was sent to the media on Saturday — four days after he made several controversial comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on a teleconference with beat reporters.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in a statement released by the school. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

OSU was quick to come out and distance themselves from Gundy’s comments that same day. Their head coach however, seems to be sticking by what he said until he otherwise gets his head out of the sand.

Whether you are a die-hard in orange and black or just a regular college football fan, that aspect might be what is so disturbing about this entire episode.

What Gundy didn’t say in his “apology” is far more notable than the fact that he issued a statement at all. He didn’t say he was sorry for suggesting football players could fight the virus off and be fine, as we saw with Florida State OL Anthony Boselli and Boise State assistant Zac Alley. He didn’t say he was being irresponsible in putting business interests ahead of unpaid players’ health and safety. He didn’t say that using COVID-19 tests on hundreds of football players just to get back by May 1st instead of testing those in Oklahoma that desperately need them is a bad idea. He didn’t say he was wrong in putting cold hard cash ahead of lives.

Oh and he didn’t say that doing what is best for the Cowboys football program is not mutually exclusive right now for what is best for those student-athletes he is supposed to be responsible.

Just about everybody with any interest in college football is hoping for a return to the gridiron this fall. Everybody wants something normal to happen right now in an era of social distancing and staying at home. But the fact of the matter is, Gundy using questionable news sources to support an even more questionable point of view that is not in line with health experts (nor his own school administration’s stance) is simply reckless for somebody of his stature.

Instead of making PSA’s to help like Ed Orgeron and Nick Saban are doing, OSU’s coach is doing a disservice to the very same cause he wants to champion: getting back to football this fall. Others far more important than Gundy have noted that there could be no fall sports — including football — at all in 2020. That happens if people do not take the coronavirus seriously or want to advance advice contrary to what authorities are saying can reduce the spread of it.

Football cannot return until the country gets to a state where it is allowed to. Until then, we will all have to do our part to get there as quickly as possible.

Mike Gundy isn’t doing his and such hallow statements are just about the worst kind of leadership anybody involved in college football can display in these trying times.

Eastern Washington head coach volunteers pay cut due to COVID-19

Eastern Washington Aaron Best
By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
The financial implications of the COIVD-19 outbreak are affecting college football programs at all levels. While most FBS programs are on solid enough foundations, things were already dicey even before the coronavirus hit at other levels.

No matter what happens this fall though, some coaches are stepping up right now to help their department deal with the strains on the balance sheet. Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best took to Twitter last week to announce a voluntary 10% pay cut to do his part and help the Eagles get through these difficult times.

Reports say Best made just over $200,000 last year. That would result in nearly $20,000 over the course of a full year, no small change for the EWU athletic department.

Earlier this year, the FCS powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest fought off a faculty movement at the school to either cut football completely or drop out of the Division I ranks. The motivation behind this was largely financial.

Given the lack of spring sports and NCAA cuts in revenue distributions due to COVID-19, things are now even more dicey.

Still, it’s good to see those like Best proactively step up for Eastern Washington. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell also is part of a department-wide salary cut and the two figure to just be the first of many to see their checks reduced.

These are trying times for the entire sports landscape due to coronavirus. The good news is that some are understanding of that fact when looking to the future of their programs.

Northwestern AD: There’s absolutely a possibility CFB may not happen in the fall

By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips is one of the most respected administrators in the country. When he speaks, others tend to listen closely.

Like many nowadays, Phillips life has turned on a dime to sort out issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. One hot topic being discussed far and wide is how college football could possibly be played this fall. Numerous scenarios are already being bandied about but the Wildcats AD told WBBM in Chicago that even the most drastic of options is on the table.

“There’s absolutely a possibility it may not happen — or any of our fall sports,” Phillips said. “Maybe we’ll play 12 games, maybe you won’t be able to play any. Maybe there’s a reduced schedule you can have. Everybody’s trying to figure this out as we go along.”

“There will be a college football season only if and when the medical experts, CDC, state regional and national leaders declare it to be safe. And it won’t be made by a football coach, an athletic director or a university president.”

A number of coaches, AD’s and media members have pushed back against the idea of no football this year. Chiefly this is due to the financial concerns given how revenues on the gridiron support nearly everything in an athletic department.

Phillips is expecting as much as a $7 million hit to NU’s bottom line from the cancelation of spring sports alone. Even with huge revenues from the Big Ten rolling in on a yearly basis, that is still bound to have quite the spillover effect on things down the road.

It’s still too early in the COVID-19 outbreak to make any concrete conclusions on the 2020 college football season. We’ve seen a number of scenarios thrown out there but as Phillips notes, the decision is largely out of the hands of those running the sport right now.