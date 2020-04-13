Chris Fowler cites ‘informed speculation’ that 2020 season could start in February

We as a society value a piece of information more if it’s said to us from a face we know from the TV. See the 2016 Presidential election if you don’t believe me. Or, for a more recent example, see Kirk Herbstreit‘s comments that, based nothing more on his understanding of the experts, it would be 12 to 18 months until we get a vaccine and, thus, 12 to 18 months until we get college football again.
Hornet’s nest: Kicked.
Rece Davis followed that episode with some measured optimism, and now Herbstreit’s other partner, Chris Fowler, has offered his own measured reporting, if you want to even call it that.
In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, ESPN’s lead college football play-by-play man talked through the drawbacks of positioning the 2020 college football season to be played as scheduled, to be played in November, or to be pushed back all the way to February. That third scenario, Fowler says, is “gaining momentum” among “a lot of reasonable people” and might emerge as the “most prudent course of action.”
The season would begin “at some point in February” and conclude in May and/or June.
Obviously, the college football season was designed to be played parallel with the levels of football both above and below, and pushing the college game to the spring while (presumably) the professional and high school seasons remained in the fall would present all sorts of logistical hurdles to jump through.
There’s also the risk that the virus recedes in August, September, October and November only to come back stronger and meaner in December, January and February. But pushing the season back would be a calculated risk that the testing and treatment of the coronavirus will advance enough that by that point college presidents would feel comfortable opening their stadiums to fans, students and players.
South Carolina redshirt junior offensive lineman Summie Carlay may be on the move. Carlay has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal as he looks to evaluate his potential grad transfer options.
By entering the transfer portal, Carlay is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to add some depth or fill a need on their offensive line. Carlay may pull his name from the transfer portal and remain at South Carolina if he desires. Such a move is not unprecedented, but most players adding their name to the transfer portal do typically move on to a new school when a final decision is made.
Carlay enrolled at South Carolina as an early-enrollee in the Class of 2017. Since his arrival on campus, Carlay has earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll accolades each of the past three seasons. Carlay redshirted his freshman season with the Gamecocks in 2017 and did not see any game action in 2018. Carlay took on a special teams role in 2019, mostly on extra point and field goal formations, and appeared in all 12 games South Carolina played.
Carlay will have two years of eligibility at his disposal. As a graduate transfer, Carlay will be eligible to play right away for the 2020 season.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix certainly picked some good company to hang out with during his spring break. Before the world essentially shut down due to COVID-19, Nix was able to board a plane and fly out to the west coast to get in some spring break training sessions with a few guys who know a thing or two about tossing around the pigskin.
Nix spent his spring break working with private quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. Palmer has built a respectable list of clients over the years as a private instructor. Among the coaches who have worked with Palmer include Super Bowl champion and former Texas Tech Red Raider Patrick Mahomes, former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson, and former Cal quarterback Jared Goff. Two other quarterbacks working with Palmer at the time Nix was was with him were former USC quarterback Sam Darnold and last year’s Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, Joe Burrow.
“Just going out there, obviously you can learn so much from them and you can soak up so much knowledge from them and how they play the game and just how to go about playing quarterback on a level like that,” Nix said when speaking with the media during a conference call this week, according to Al.com.
Nix passed for 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 301 yards and seven touchdowns in his freshman season as Auburn’s starting quarterback from the start. Taking the opportunity to work with a couple of other quarterbacks who have gone on to be high NFL draft picks (Darnold was No. 3 overall in 2018 and Burrow is expected to be a possible No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft) is a terrific learning experience for any quarterback, especially one so fresh into his career.
This likely doesn’t mean Nix is about to be the runaway Heisman Trophy favorite in 2020, but Auburn fans should be looking forward to a good season of growth from their starting quarterback this fall.
In the spirit of the spring football season, Nebraska is moving forward with a backup plan for its spring game this weekend. Rather than a traditional spring football game in Memorial Stadium, Nebraska will load up some customized rosters in an old copy of NCAA Football (RIP, NCAA Football video games) and stream a simulated spring game featuring some familiar Nebraska players.
To keep things as authentic as possible, Nebraksa will also arrange to have local radio audio infused to the stream to give it more of a Husker flavor.
There has been no indication what Nebraska players of Huskers’ past will be appearing digitally in the simulated spring game, but it should be fun to see who is on the roster. Seeing a digital Tommie Frazier would be fun. A digital Scott Frost feels like a given.
Spring football is a rich tradition at Nebraska. The Huskers typically pack Memorial Stadium with 70,000 or so fans, give or take a few, to be one of the top spring game crowds in the country year in and year out. But with COVID-19precautions not allowing for mass gatherings around the country, spring football games have effectively been put on the shelf, including at Nebraska. But rather than throw away an opportunity to showcase the football program, Nebraska has found a way to stay in the spirit of the spring game festivities. Sure, this may not be exactly the same experience for Nebraska fans, but it is most certainly better than nothing.
Nebraska will stream the simulated spring game on its Twitch channel on Saturday afternoon.
One of Indiana’s top defensive recruits in the Class of 2018 has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, defensive lineman Madison Norris announced he has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, allowing him to begin evaluating potential transfer options.
“I wanna thank the coaches and staff and Indiana University for everything that they have done for me, but after talks with my family and coaches, I have decided to put my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Norris announced on Monday, via his Twitter account.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Norris is free to have any communication with any other college football program that wants to recruit him. Norris is always free to remove his name form the transfer portal and remain at Indiana, although the Hoosiers are no longer required to hold his scholarship spot on the roster while he evaluates his potential options. It is not unprecedented for players to enter the transfer portal and stay put, although far more players do eventually move on to a new program after entering the transfer portal.
The former three-star recruit and two-time Indiana high school all-state player joined the Hoosiers in the Class of 2018. He appeared in one game for Indiana in 2018, allowing him to preserve a redshirt season under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect in 2018. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Norris appeared in just one game, a season-opening victory over Eastern Illinois. Norris played a key role on the scout team, earning scout team player of the week honors when Indiana faced Michigan.
Norris has three more years of eligibility to use. However, NCAA transfer rules will require Norris to sit out the 2020 season before being eligible to see the field in 2021. That will leave Norris with two years of eligibility at his disposal unless Norris applies for and is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility.