Getty Images

Micah Parsons, kick returner? Penn State depth chart says so

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT


Penn State was supposed to hold its spring game today and, considering there was snow on the ground in State College yesterday and temps are set to be in the mid-40s this afternoon, maybe it’s for the best that everyone will be stuck inside all day. (Okay, nevermind. It’s not for the best.)

Still, the Nittany Lions are doing their best to make this day as normal as possible by holding a virtual tailgate, and that includes unleashing the depth chart as if the team would have taken the field today.

As pointed out by our own Kevin McGuireJames Franklin listed star linebacker Micah Parsons as his top kick returner.

This is a big move, literally. Parsons is listed at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, while his compatriots at the position — running backs Journey Brown, Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford — average 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds.

Such is the talent of Parsons, the former 5-star recruit who is already tied for seventh in Penn State history with six forced fumbles after just two seasons on campus. He recorded 83 tackles, five TFLs and 1.5 sacks as a true freshman, then upped all those numbers in 2019: 109 stops, 14 TFLs and five sacks, plus five passes defended, four forced fumbles and one recovery. Those numbers earned him consensus All-America honors, as well as the Defensive MVP of Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, a game in which he stuffed the box score with 14 tackles, three TFLs, two sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hurry.

There’s no reason to think those numbers won’t keep skyrocketing in 2020, and it looks like the Penn State coaches want to get him the ball in space as well.

North Carolina leapfrogs Clemson, now has the No. 2 2021 recruiting class in the country

North Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 18, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT


We said it before and we’ll say it again: Yes, we are living in a world where North Carolina is further solidifying a Top-Five recruiting class in football.  Not hoops.  IN FOOTBALL.

When last we left North Carolina on the football recruiting trail, the Tar Heels held the third-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  This week, UNC pulled in two more commitments, these from four-star outside linebacker Raneiria Dillworth and three-star offensive lineman Jared Wilson.

With the twin verbal, North Carolina football now has commitments from 14 2021 recruits. Of those, 11 are four-star prospects. That’s tied with Ohio State for the most in this cycle.

Of those 14 Tar Heels commitments, 13 of them played their high school football in the state of North Carolina.

For the 2020 cycle, his first at UNC, head coach Mack Brown landed nine four-star recruits. That gives him 20 (and counting) in less than two full cycles as the North Carolina football head coach. In the five cycles prior to Brown’s return to Chapel Hill, the program had signed 21 four-star recruits. Combined.

With the two commitments factored in, UNC moved from the No. 3 class in the country to the No. 2.  The school that they leapfrogged?  Fellow ACC member Clemson.  Ohio State still holds the top-ranked 2021 class.

This century, North Carolina has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 18, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT


The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 18, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Mizzou says report that Bobby Petrino is coaching QBs is ‘not true’
THE SYNOPSIS: It did take Missouri long to shoot down this rumor.  At all.  Gee, I wonder why?

2018

THE HEADLINE: NCAA tables proposal that would allow players to play in up to four games and retain redshirt
THE SYNOPSIS: Two months later, it was untabled.  And instituted.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban addresses report that SEC nixed Hugh Freeze hire
THE SYNOPSIS: It was reported a couple of months earlier that Saban was really pushing for the disgraced former Ole Miss head coach to be added to his Alabama coaching staff.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Report: alleged Clemson ‘fan’ left racist message for No. 1 2016 recruit & Michigan signee Rashan Gary
THE SYNOPSIS: Gary had opted for Michigan over Clemson.  That didn’t sit well with one college football “fan.” If he was actually a Tigers fan. “If you’re coming down here, you gotta do just like the KKK and be serious about your football. Clemson and the KKK, the two things we love the most.”

2015

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State’s Cardale Jones feels sorry for Notre Dame
THE SYNOPSIS: Fighting Irish fans were not very pleased with the quarterback’s pity.  Whoda thunk?

2012

THE HEADLINE: Phillip Fulmer to Arkansas? Former assistant says they’re talking
THE SYNOPSIS: Obviously, this never materialized.  The Razorbacks ultimately turned to Bret Bielema as Bobby Petrino‘s permanent replacement.

Missouri loses one to, adds one from the transfer portal, the latter being starting Rutgers starting center Michael Maietti

Missouri football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT


For Missouri, it was quite the busy day on the football transfer portal front.  First, the not-so-positive development.

According to multiple media outlets, Anthony Watkins has made his way into the NCAA transfer database.  That could be the player’s first step toward leaving the Missouri football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Watkins was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2019.  Baylor and Texas Tech were the Texas native’s only other Power Five offers.

In his lone appearance as a true freshman, Watkins ran for 19 yards on six carries.

Now, for the positive.

On his personal Twitter account, Michael Maietti announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with Missouri football.  In late January, Maietti announced that he would be transferring from Rutgers.

The Tigers will be getting a very experienced offensive lineman in Maietti.  In the past three seasons, Maietti has started 33 games at center for the Scarlet Knights.  The New Jersey native earned Academic All-Big Ten honors each of the last three seasons.

Coming out of high school in New Jersey, Maietti was a two-star signee in 2016.

As a graduate transfer, Maietti is eligible to play immediately for the Tigers.  The upcoming season is his final year of eligibility.

DE Justus Reed will use seventh season of eligibility at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT


Virginia Tech will serve as the new home for one of the rarest species in college football: a seventh-year senior.

Friday, Justus Reed announced that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech and continuing his football career with the Hokies.  According to 247Sports.com, Reed had set up official visits to Tech, Baylor, Florida State and Texas Tech prior to the NCAA banning in-person recruiting.  Trips to Boise State and Boston College were also possibilities.

“It just feels right,” the defensive end told the website. “Without going to visit anywhere, I got the best feel from them. I have developed a good relationship with the coaching staff and just think it’s the right place for me. I think I will fit in really well and will help contribute and win a lot of games and, ultimately, an ACC title.”

Reed was originally a member of Florida’s 2014 recruiting class.  Yes, you read that correctly.  The Gators’ 2014 class.  The lineman was a three-star signee coming out of high school in Clearwater, Fla., that year.

Reed took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, he played in a total of 11 games, with a one injury sidelining him for most of the 2016 season.  In April of that year, he opted to transfer from the Gators.

After leaving Gainesville, Reed landed at Youngstown State.  An injury sidelined him for the entire 2018 season.  Another injury kept him off the field for half of the 2017 season.  Healthy for all of 2019, Reed totaled 19 tackles for loss and 12½ sacks.

Because of all the injuries, the NCAA granted Reed two additional seasons of eligibility last year.  That means the 2020 season will be the graduate transfer’s seventh year of eligibility.

Based on our research, we can find just four other examples of that happening since the turn of the century: