Indiana RB Ronnie Walker, Jr., headed to Virginia

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
Indiana running back Ronnie Walker, Jr., is leaving Bloomington to transfer to Virginia.

The former Hoosier, current Wahoo made the announcement Friday on his Twitter account. “Excited to say that I will be transferring to the University of Virginia,” he said, accompanied by a snazzy gif of him transforming from Indiana crimson to Cavalier blue.

A native of Hopewell, Va., Walker was listed as the No. 6 prospect in his home state upon signing with Indiana in 2018. He led Hopewell to a state title as a senior, compiling 1,344 yards and 19 touchdowns his final year as a prep.

Walker was a backup player his two years at IU. He rushed 32 times for 141 yards as a freshman, and 27 times for 80 yards last fall (while also catching 12 passes for 112 yards and a 64-yard touchdown in a 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7. His high carry game came twice, a 9-rush effort against Ball State in 2018 — his first collegiate game — and nine again in last year’s 44-41 Old Oaken Bucket defeat of Purdue.

He joins a running back room that saw four backs compile at least 15 carries, and all are set to return — though no one took the job and, uh, ran with it. Wayne Taulapapa led Virginia’s running backs with 116 carries for 473 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Report: Players implicated in 2018 rape case signed with Cal, Washington, while Stanford pulls offer from witness

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
This is an ugly, messy story with no winners, so we’ll just dive right into it.

On the night of April 20, 2018, six high school football players were accused of either raping a then-16-year-old girl as they drove through the Seattle suburbs in a pickup truck. This much is not in dispute: Four alleged perpetrators engaged in sex with the victim, while two remained in the cab.  Though much of the encounter ended up on Snapchat, no charges were ever brought — a contentious point among the law enforcement agencies that handled the case, as well as for the community surrounding it.

“While the facts of the case were concerning, there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against any of the accused,’’ King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg said in a written statement to The Seattle Times. “These young men were not treated differently because they were football players, either giving them a benefit or holding them to a higher standard.’’

“We did a very methodical, and as far as I’m concerned, a very outstanding investigation,” Clyde Hill (Wash.) police chief Kyle Kolling told the paper. “It took us several months to do it and just like any other case we would handle, I know we did it right. The prosecutor’s office told us we did it right.”

Five of the players played for powerhouse Eastside Catholic, who would go on to win Class 3A titles in Washington state in both 2018 and ’19. In the two years between the incident and today, the victim transferred schools, one Eastside Catholic player transferred out, and a sixth player — who did not attend Eastside and was in the cab at the time of the incident — quit football because of bullying.

Meanwhile, three individuals involved that night went on to become major football recruits.

The first player is Ayden Hector, who is named here because he identified himself as being the other individual in the cab. A 4-star cornerback in the class of 2020, Hector signed with Stanford, but the school later rescinded his admission after, according to the Times, “filed its own records request after being tipped off anonymously in February by email about the case.”

“Under university policy, Stanford may rescind the admission of an applicant based upon a review of additional information,” Stanford assistant AD Brian Risso told the Seattle Times on Wednesday. “The university has taken that step with regard to an incoming undergraduate for fall 2020 who was scheduled to be a football student-athlete.”

“Two years ago, I was one of several witnesses who cooperated with the authorities in an 8-month-long investigation which resulted in no charges being filed. It is unfortunate that complete strangers … have passed off false speculations, rumors and hearsay about me related to this investigation,” Hector tweeted on his protected Twitter account.

Two other players — who were not named by the Times as minors at the time of the incident and will not be named here — who were in the truck bed at the time of the incident, signed with Cal and Washington. Neither school made records requests, according to the paper.

“Federal law protects records related to students once admitted to the University,” Washington assistant AD Jay Hillbrands told the Times.

(Gee Scott, Jr., a 4-star 2020 wide receiver, played for Eastside Catholic but was not present at the time of the incident.)

In the meantime, the victim, now 18, says she is dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the alleged rape and bullying thereafter, while lawyers representing some of the alleged perpetrators have threatened her family with lawsuits. From the Times:

“If you succeed in getting colleges to revoke scholarships and thus prevent one or more of these boys from pursuing a professional career,” attorney James E. Lobsenz of Carney Badley Spellman, P.S., wrote Aug. 29, 2018, to the girl’s parents, adding that could amount to damages that “could easily be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per child, and given the value of a professional career… could be millions of dollars per child.”

“No one raped your daughter,” he added.

Western Michigan loses QB recruit to Harvard

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
In a recruiting battle that you don’t see play out often, Harvard has won out over Western Michigan.

Such is the case of Conor Easthope, a 6-foot-2, 186-pound, 3-star quarterback out of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School.

Easthope committed to Western Michigan last month, but then reconsidered when offers from Ivy League schools began rolling in. Columbia and Harvard both offered on Monday, according to Easthope’s 247Sports profile, and he de-committed on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Easthope committed to Harvard.

While not exactly the same circumstances, Easthope’s decision echoes the one made in 2018 by 4-star quarterback Brevyn White, who chose to stick with his commitment from Princeton over a late offer from Alabama. As he told Sports Illustrated at the time:

“It’s not the easiest route to go where you look in the stands at all these big colleges and you see 100,000 fans. ‘Wow, it’d be cool to run out of the tunnel in front of that and play in front of those crowds and you’re getting your school paid for.’ You get a nice place to live. All of those things are nice. At the end of the day, there’s a greater payoff from Princeton and all of the Ivies if you apply yourself and work hard because they do offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just in a different way than the bigger universities.”

Obviously, Easthope wasn’t choosing between the SEC and the Ivy League, but in a way his decision was more difficult. Easthope chose between playing time at the FBS level and FCS. And it appears Harvard has the clearer path.

At Western Michigan, Easthope likely would have had to wait in line behind senior-to-be Griffin Alstott, who completed five of his six passes for 31 yards and a touchdown backing up Jon Wassink in 2019. At Harvard, Easthope Will Likely have a chance to compete for the starting role immediately. Jake Smith, Harvard’s starter as a junior in 2019, will be out of eligibility by the time Easthope arrives in 2021.

K-State picks up TE from Northern Iowa

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Kansas State added a tight end over the weekend in the form of graduate transfer Briley Moore.

Moore arrives via Northern Iowa, where he was an All-Missouri Valley performer as a junior. He snared 38 passes for 494 yards as a sophomore in 2017, then brought in 36 grabs for a team-high 536 yards in 2018.

Moore redshirted in 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury in UNI’s close loss at Iowa State in the opener.

Moore hails from Blue Springs, Mo., and is familiar to a number of his new teammates. His addition earned the instant endorsement of his new quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

Thompson did not throw to his tight ends often last season; Nick Lenners and Samuel Wheeler caught only 17 passes last season, half the production Moore posted at UNI.

Bet on that to change in 2020.

After signing just two in historically horrid 2020 class, USC already has seven four-star 2021 commits

USC football
By John TaylorApr 19, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Suffice to say, things have gotten much better for Clay Helton and USC on the football recruiting trail. Much, much better.

By just about any metric, USC last December had its most miserable signing day in the 20-plus-year history of football recruiting services. “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day,” as we put it. How terrible? 10th in the Pac-12. How horrible? Zero five-stars signed up. How no good? Just two four-stars added. How very bad? Just the fifth class, and second straight under Helton, that finished outside of the Top Ten in two decades.

“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” the beleaguered head coach stated at the time, presumably with a straight face.

Over the past four months or so, USC football has done a recruiting about-face.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Anthony Beavers Jr. announced that he is committing to play for USC football. The California high schooler had originally committed to Oregon in April of last year. As late as early this month, he had a Top Five that consisted of, among others, Arizona State, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

“I had to go through hard times and dark times to see the light,” the 6-1, 195-pound athlete wrote on Twitter.

Then, Saturday night, Calen Bullock revealed on Twitter that he, too, has committed to USC.  The athlete is rated as the No. 21 prospect regardless of position in the state of California.

Beavers and Bullock are both four-star 2021 prospects. They are the sixth and seventh four-star prospects to commit to USC football already this cycle. So, if my math is correct, the Trojans now have more than three times as many such commitments as they signed last cycle.

Right now, USC football has the top-ranked 2021 class in the Pac-12. They’re also fifth nationally, ahead of the likes of Michigan (No. 10), Georgia (No. 14), Texas (No. 15), Penn State (No. 17), Florida State (No. 24), LSU (No. 25) and Oklahoma (No. 31).

Oregon incidentally, has the No. 2 Pac-12 class at the moment and the 19th nationally.