Football coaches included in Boise State furloughs

In an attempt to meet a $10 million budget shortfall, Boise State has placed just about the entire payroll on furlough, and that includes football coaches.

All employees making at least $40,000 per year will have to take some kind of unpaid, involuntary leave, with the highest level going up to 10 furlough days for all employees earning at least $150,000 per year.

According to the Idaho Statesman, that means Bryan Harsin plus nine of his on-field assistants will have to take 10 furlough days, while running backs coach Winston Venable will take seven, indicating his salary falls between $100,000 and $149,999. Harsin will lose roughly $63,000 off his $1.65 million salary.

The school’s FAQ page says employees can take their furlough at their (and their supervisor’s) discretion, and must be taken between May 3 and July 31. Employees will not be permitted to perform any work activity during their furlough.

From a work flow perspective, Harsin and his charges Will Likely just take their regularly-scheduled vacations while leaving their cellphones at home (the university issued one, not their personal phones) and their bank accounts un-deposited.

Boise State is the first school to publicly announce mandatory furloughs, though, like Iowa State and its pay cuts, they surely won’t be the last as the nation’s economy continues its pandemic free fall.