Nick Saban’s NFL draft yahtzee is complete with Tua Tagovailoa

It is expected to be a big night for Alabama as the first round of the NFL draft rolls on, but Nick Saban already has one of his most elusive conquests squared away. Tua Tagovailoa became the first quarterback coached by Saban to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft.
Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
For all the success Saban has had at Alabama, including in the NFL draft, a first-round quarterback was more a dream than a reality until now. Prior to Tagovailoa, Alabama had just two quarterbacks drafted by an NFL franchise since Saban took over as head coach of the Crimson Tide. AJ McCarron went in the fifth round in 2014 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Greg McElroy, who now is a college football analyst for ESPN, was a seventh-round selection of the New York Jets.
Saban has now successfully coached a first-round draft pick at every position, with the notable exception of a specialist position (Alabama kickers, am I right?). This makes Saban the first coach to have coached a first-round draft pick at every non-specialist position, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
The last time Alabama had a first-round draft pick at the quarterback position was in 1976 when Richard Todd was taken sixth overall by the New York Jets. Two others have played quarterback for Alabama and gone in the first round. The first was Harry Gilmer in 1948. Gilmer was chosen first overall. Joe Namath was taken 12th overall in 1965. For those curious, Bart Starr, who went on to have a hall of fame career in the NFL, was a 17th round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1956 (take THAT, Tom Brady).
Alabama could potentially tie a draft record with the most first-round draft picks. The record of six first-round draft picks is currently held by the Miami Hurricanes in the 2004 NFL draft.
Make some room for a new member of a super-elite triple crown club, Cam Newton. Joe Burrow is moving in.
In 2011, Newton became the first player in football history to win a Heisman Trophy, win the national championship, and then go on to be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft in sequence. The former Auburn quarterback took the Tigers on a magical run to the SEC title and a BCS national championship while taking home Auburn’s third Heisman Trophy in program history. The Carolina Panthers kept the story rolling a few months later by taking Newton with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, making him the franchise quarterback for (nearly) the next decade.
While there have been a couple of Heisman Trophy winners since Newton to be chosen with the top overall pick (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, both of Oklahoma), and a few others have obviously been drafted elsewhere, Newton remained in a club all to himself. Until now.
LSU’s Joe Burrow was selected with the top overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night by the Cincinnati Bengals. This is just the latest chapter of Burrow’s remarkable story. Like Newton, Burrow went on a historic run with LSU last season to run away with the 2019 Heisman Trophy en route to an SEC title and, later, a College Football Playoff national championship.
As if the SEC needed anything else to brag about when it comes to the NFL draft. Now the conference has been home to the only two players to pull off this triple crown of football achievement.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has helped to make some NFL draft history. By being named the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Burrow was the third consecutive Heisman Trophy winner to go No. 1 overall in the following draft. This is the first time in draft and Heisman Trophy history that the No. 1 overall draft pick won the Heisman Trophy the previous season.
Burrow was chosen with the top overall pick one year after 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma was selected with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The previous year, in 2018, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma was selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield took home the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
Burrow is the 23rd Heisman Trophy player to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Another LSU icon, Billy Cannon, pulled off the accomplishment in 1960 after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1959. The only other schools to have multiple Heisman Trophy winners that were chosen first overall in the draft are Oklahoma (4), Notre Dame (3), USC (2), and Auburn (2).
Heisman Trophy Winners Drafted No. 1 Overall in NFL Draft
- 1935 – Jay Berwanger – Chicago (Philadelphia Eagles)
- 1940 – Tom Harmon – Michigan (Chicago Bears)
- 1942 – Frank Sinkwich – Georgia (Detroit Lions)
- 1943 – Angelo Bertelli – Notre Dame (Boston Yanks)
- 1949 – Leon Hart – Notre Dame (Detroit Lions)
- 1956 – Paul Hornung – Notre Dame (Green Bay Packers)
- 1959 – Billy Cannon – LSU (Los Angeles Rams)
- 1961 – Ernie Davis – Syracuse (Washington Redskins)
- 1962 – Terry Baker – Oregon State (Los Angeles Rams)
- 1969 – O.J. Simpson – USC (Buffalo Bills)
- 1970 – Jim Plunkett – Stanford (New England Patriots)
- 1977 – Earl Campbell – Texas (Houston Oilers)
- 1978 – Billy Sims – Oklahoma (Detroit Lions)
- 1980 – George Rogers – South Carolina (New Orleans Saints)
- 1985 – Bo Jackson – Auburn (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 1986 – Vinnie Testaverde – Miami (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 2002 – Carson Palmer – USC (Cincinnati Bengals)
- 2008 – Sam Bradford – Oklahoma (St. Louis Rams)
- 2010 – Cam Newton – Auburn (Carolina Panthers)
- 2013 – Jameis Winston – Florida State (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 2017 – Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma (Cleveland Browns)
- 2018 – Kyler Murray — Oklahoma (Arizona Cardinals)
- 2019 – Joe Burrow, LSU (Cincinnati Bengals)
Murray and Mayfield completed a pretty rare feat as the top picks of the draft in back-to-back years. The 2018 and 2019 drafts marked the first time the top overall picks in consecutive seasons had come out of the same school since 1968 and 1969. USC’s Ron Yary and O.J. Simpson went No.1 overall in those years, respectively.
So, the pressure is on for whoever ends up winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy. The bar has certainly been raised.
As Bob Dylan once famously sang, the times that are a changin’.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the NCAA is pushing forward on a recommendation that could change the whole landscape for student-athletes with the possibility to sign their own endorsement deals. As reported by the AP’s Ralph Russo, a recommended rule change to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness is currently being reviewed by college administrators before being passed on to the NCAA Board of Governors. The NCAA officials are scheduled to meet next week on Monday and Tuesday.
If the recommendation does get fast-tracked to be adopted, the new policy could potentially be in effect as early as next year. As reported, athletes would be required to share all financial details of their contracts to their respective athletic departments.
The use of the school’s name and likeness will be prohibited for the use of the student-athlete. For example, a player from Alabama could sign a deal with a car dealership, but he would not be allowed to use Alabama’s name or logo in any form.
The path to football players being able to capitalize on their likeness has been a long time coming, and now there appears to be a finish line coming into view. The NCAA model of amateurism has long been an outdated policy because the sport of college football (and men’s basketball) has blossomed as the years have gone by. It has been beyond time for the top athletes in collegiate sports to be able to cash in on your profile well before being able to officially turn pro.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is the latest football head coach to take a cut in pay as Colorado adjusts the budget. Colorado announced a handful of salary cuts to head coaches throughout the athletic department on Thursday. Dorrell was among those listed who will be taking a 10% pay cut as Colorado manages its finances in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on the university.
Other Colorado head coaches taking similar cuts include men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle and women’s basketball coach JR Payne. A handful of other athletic head coaches will take smaller pay reductions of 5%. The cuts will remain in effect for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as reported by The Denver Post. According to Dorrell’s contract, the new head coach was originally due $3.2 million for his first year as head coach.
The cuts at Colorado are the latest in a growing trend across the county’s college sports landscape, including elsewhere around the Pac-12 with Washington State (HERE) and Oregon (HERE). Syracuse has made similar reductions to coaches, including head football coach Dino Babers. Dave Clawson at Wake Forest (HERE) and Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri (HERE) have also taken cuts. Louisville has eliminated 40 positions throughout its athletics department. And Boise State has furloughed its entire football coaching staff for 10 days. even commissioners have taken pay reductions, including Larry Scott of the Pac-12 (HERE) and Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12 (HERE).
Dorrell was hired by Colorado in late February to replace Mel Tucker. Tucker left the Buffs to fill the vacancy at Michigan State. Dorrell was the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins of the NFL in 2019 before accepting an opportunity to return to the Colorado football program for the third time. Dorrell previously served as the program’s receivers coach in 1992-93 and again from 1995-98.